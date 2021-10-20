Telkom SA & Lenovo Join Forces in New Hardware Data Deal

Telkom South Africa has announced a partnership with Shop Lenovo to include Lenovo’s latest products as part of its offerings through new laptop + data bundle deals.

Customers can now get Lenovo laptops with varied Telkom Smart Broadband data packages and become a part of the “Telkom-Lenovo tribe.”

“As team Lenovo, we are exceptionally excited to announce our partnership with Telkom. This expansion represents our unwavering commitment to give South African consumers more access to Lenovo’s products, which aids us in fulfilling our objective of providing Smarter Technology for All,” commented Thibault Dousson – GM: Lenovo Southern Africa.

“Lenovo has always maintained that we view our partners as an extension of our own teams, and for this reason, being able to add Telkom is a great step forward. We know that partnering with Telkom will provide the Lenovo brand with a bolstered network across the country, which is something we are very much looking forward to.”

“We are thrilled to partner up with Lenovo to expand our customer reach and address their technology needs; it’s the perfect marriage that’s underpinned by our strategic drive to continuously bring our customers innovative and top-of-the-range competitive technology that the market has to offer, ensuring they are never left behind in a connected world,” said Gugu Mthembu, CMO, Telkom.

Telkom deals are now bundled with selected Lenovo laptops and available through the Lenovo online store at www.shoplenovo.co.za on 24 months and 36 months contracts.

These launch offers include a Mi-Fi router and for a limited period a wireless mouse, Microsoft Office 365 and a backpack.

Edited by Luis Monzon

Follow Luis Monzon on Twitter

Follow IT News Africa on Twitter