Nigerian Users Remember #EndSARS Protest 1 Year After Deadly Marches

Today, 20 October, marks 1 year since the deadly #EndSARS protests in Nigeria that saw the largest manifestation of protesters in the country’s modern history. At least 56 people nationwide lost their lives along the deadly week marked by protests and alleged police brutality.

Now, young Nigerians have taken to the streets again launching memorial protests across Lagos and Abuja. Under heavy police overwatch, dozens of protesters rallied to the site of the Lekki crackdown where police fired upon thousands of peaceful marchers which saw the deaths of 10 individuals.

On social media, Nigerians are likewise remembering the end of the bloody protests. On Twitter – #EndSARSMemorial, #EndPoliceBrutality, #LekkiMassacre and #WeWillNeverForget are currently the top 4 trends.

Let’s join the conversation:

Nigeria users are remembering those that lost their lives protesting. Some are comparing them to martyrs, saying that they are heroes.

#EndSARSMemorial

To the real heroes of Nigeria, we won't let you down. Your sacrifice won't be in vain. The generation coming would speak greatly of you.

You are our heroes not Tinubu or Buhari.

History will be kind to you all.#EndSARS#WeWillNeverForget pic.twitter.com/cdoHas6jMA — Da Ondo chief (@Naija_talker) October 20, 2021

For Jimoh ISIAQ✊🏾🕯

For Kolade Johnson

For mercy

For ahmed Basiru

And others #EndSARSMemorial pic.twitter.com/PGuVFD7tbp — END SARS (@shelter_freedom) October 20, 2021

A user had been live-tweeting from the protests and claims that the police had fired tear gas to disperse the crowds, seemingly an overreaction.

Tear gas everywhere by the toll. People entering any car they see to leave. These animals couldn't even give us one day. People's eyes are burning. Full chaos here! https://t.co/6xJQHeHOXZ — FK. (@fkabudu) October 20, 2021

Proud of us tbh. Rest in peace to all who were lost. We hope we honoured you. You started something. #EndSARSMemorial We out✌🏾 (Now please let's start moving o🙏🏾. They've started their nonsense) — FK. (@fkabudu) October 20, 2021

Social media has become intrinsically linked to the #EndSARS movement. An interesting aspect since Twitter is currently banned in the country.

The State language is clear. Repress every movement until young people get tired and no longer engage. Then, they can continue their regime of oppression. We are traumatized but not tired! We are the monsters you made.

#EndSARSMemorial — Rinu #EndSARS🔥🔫 (@SavvyRinu) October 20, 2021

Notable users are also adding their two cents, echoing statements from the people.

Dear Nigerians, let's keep the energy up. #EndSARSMemorial is ontop of the trend with over 400k tweets. This is a movement that is bigger than the Nigerian government, Let's keep the energy and tweet to show the world what is happening in Nigeria. #EndSARS #WeWillNeverForget pic.twitter.com/kvcZtVgzqm — Akíntúndé Babátúndé #EndSARS #EndSARSMemorial (@olorunwababs) October 20, 2021

A Message of Hope on the First Anniversary of the #LekkiMassacre of Peaceful, Unarmed #EndSARS Protesters pic.twitter.com/CZHpEwPq14 — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) October 20, 2021

By Luis Monzon

Follow Luis Monzon on Twitter

Follow IT News Africa on Twitter