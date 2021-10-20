SA Students Can Now Get Spotify Premium for This Discounted Price

Spotify has confirmed the launch of Spotify Premium for Students in South Africa as well as 19 other markets around the world including the Middle East and North Africa.

Spotify Premium for Students allows all eligible students to enjoy Spotify Premium – and all the many benefits that come with being a Premium subscriber – for R29.99, a discounted price of a Premium subscription.

The launch of Spotify Premium for Students offers eligible students an unparalleled experience with access to more than 4 billion playlists, 70 million tracks and 2.9 million podcast titles.

Spotify’s impressive music catalogue spans a range of genres including Pop, Hip Hop and South Africa’s homegrown AmaPiano. Recent Spotify data* showcased that artists in these genres including Mr JazziQ, Busta 929 and A-Reece claimed the top three spots for most-streamed artists by South African youth.

Additional Premium benefits include ad-free music listening. The Music downloads feature offers offline listening by simply downloading content directly to your devices, saving on data wherever you are.

Premium packs even more sound quality into every song with a quality streaming experience that includes more detailed audio output with quality streaming at 320 Kbps.

For those with friends on different campuses, Premium for Students lets you host group sessions where you and up to four friends can listen simultaneously to the same playlist or podcast from anywhere in the world.

The offer is open to eligible university students and is available immediately from today. Before subscribing to the plan, students must authenticate their student status and then visit spotify.com/student where they can sign up for the offer and start enjoying all of the world’s audio wherever and whenever they want to listen.

“We are excited to be bringing our student plan to the region, since experiencing a great response from students globally. We always want to create a meaningful relationship with new potential users, many of whom are younger. With Spotify Premium Student we are providing them with a plan that gives them access to our extensive music catalogue and everything users enjoy about Spotify Premium at a value they will love,” Marwen Ben Massaoud, Growth Lead, Spotify Middle East and Africa.

For students who have not tried Premium before, they can also get the first month free.

