Liquid Connects East & West Africa with Brand New Fibre Cable Route

Liquid Intelligent Technologies, a leading pan-African telecommunications technology group has announced the launch of its shortest terrestrial fibre route between the East to the West coasts of Africa, connecting Mombasa, Kenya to Muanda, DRC.

With the completion of this route, Liquid establishes a new global internet transit route between Asia and the USA through Africa, avoiding high-risk bottlenecks in the Middle East and Europe.

Liquid hopes the new route will serve the tens of millions of people in Africa’s landlocked cities, towns, and villages.

“Access to high-speed connectivity is vital to ensuring that organisations on the continent can continue their digital transformation journeys to remain relevant and be part of this growing digital economy,” Liquid says in a statement.

This digital corridor passes through 847 cities, towns and villages, and reaches more than 138 million people. The cable is also a direct route between South-East Asia and the Americas across Africa itself.

“The current need for reliable connectivity between Asia and USA is booming. Adding this corridor to our network will help organisations avoid the Red Sea and Europe routes as they have become bottlenecks for global Internet traffic,” says David Eurin, CEO International Wholesale, Liquid Intelligent Technologies,

Eurin continues to say that the new fibre network also manages to address the telecom demand in landlocked countries in Africa as more businesses expand their operations within and beyond African borders.

The introduction of this route will allow global carriers and content providers to transmit through Africa to other global points of presence at the lowest possible latencies, according to Liquid.

Edited by Luis Monzon

Follow Luis Monzon on Twitter

Follow IT News Africa on Twitter