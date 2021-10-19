How to Watch the Google Pixel 6 Launch in Africa Today

The launch date for Google’s Pixel 6 Series is finally here. The event is schedule for 19 October 2021 at 10 am PT.

If you’re looking forward to the launch of Google’s new smartphone, but are confused as to when and where the launch will be hosted, look no further.

Here’s Everything You Need to Know about Google’s Launch of the Pixel 6 Series:

Fans of the Pixel series and interested readers alike can check out the launch streaming live from YouTube in the video below:

The stream will begin after the video is played and the countdown timer reaches 0.

What Time is the Event?

Google is currently scheduled to host the event at 10 AM Pacific Time in the US, taking the form of a pre-recorded Livestream.

In Africa that would mean the event will be live at:

Nigeria: 18:00 WAT

18:00 WAT South Africa: 19:00 CAT

19:00 CAT Kenya: 19:00 EAT

19:00 EAT Ghana: 17:00 GMT

What to Expect:

The two major announcements to expect are the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro. The event is being called the Pixel Fall launch so it will predominantly be a showcase for the Pixel 6 Series.

Pixel 6 is an important series of smartphones because they will be powered by Google’s own processor for the very first time in the Pixel series.

Expected features for the Pixel 6 Series include water resistance, wireless charging, 30W wired charging, a 50MP main camera, and a 12MP ultra-wide shooter.

The Pro model is expected to ship with a larger battery than the regular Pixel 6 and will feature a 4X 48MP periscope camera and a higher refresh rate.

Another device being rumoured for the event is the Pixel Watch, but users shouldn’t be too dead set on that device appearing tonight. Google is also apparently working on a Pixel foldable device but this event probably won’t be used to launch this item.

However, other devices like audio accessories, smart home gadgets and more could make their appearance alongside the Pixel 6, including the new Google Nest device.

By Luis Monzon

Follow Luis Monzon on Twitter

Follow IT News Africa on Twitter