Chat on WhatsApp from as Little as R3 with Telkom’s New Bundles

Telkom South Africa has revealed new chat bundles available to customers.

Subscribers can now gain access to eight social media platforms for as little as R3 for 50MB daily, including WhatsApp, Threema, WeChat, Viber, Telegram, LINE, Signal, and Facebook Messenger.

New and existing customers on Post-paid, Hybrid and Prepaid mobile qualify for the following offers:

Daily Chat bundles – valid for 24 hours from the date of activation.

– valid for 24 hours from the date of activation. Weekly Chat bundles – valid for 7 days from the date of activation.

– valid for 7 days from the date of activation. Monthly bundles – valid for 31 days from the date of activation.

Telkom says in a statement that it has taken heed of its customers need for flexibility.

“What informed the structure of these new chat bundles is our customer and really for us that is always the starting point. We know that no two customers are the same; nor are their communication needs,” said Andrew Dawson, Executive: Product Portfolio Management.

Its new chat bundles are also aimed at students who can access social media from as little as R3 for a 50MB daily bundle, allowing them to chat on platforms like WhatsApp affordably. Young professionals are also in line to take advantage of the offerings, which include R70 for a 2GB monthly bundle.

“We want to enable students to use this proposition which starts from only R3 for a daily 50MB chat bundle and take full advantage of it without digging too deep into their pockets. In the same breath, if you’re a young professional or upcoming entrepreneur on the move and wish to stay in touch, you too can enjoy great value by getting the 250MB monthly Chat Bundle for only R15 and valued for 31 days. All chat bundles give you access to an assortment of social chat applications,” said Dawson.

