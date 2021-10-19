Apple Reveals New MacBook Pro: Everything You Need to Know

Tech giant Apple has revealed a new redesigned Macbook Pro which the company is calling “the most powerful MacBook pro ever.” The laptop was revealed at Apple’s 18 October event – nicknamed Apple “Unleashed” – alongside a few other new products the company hopes to launch in the next year.

According to Apple, the new MacBook has been designed specifically to take advantage of the company’s new M1 Pro and M1 Max systems on a chip (SoC), marking the first time Apple is bringing SoC architecture to a pro notebook laptop.

Both the M1 Pro and M1 Max have more CPU cores, more GPU cores, and more unified memory than Apple’s M1 chip introduced in 2020.

WATCH: Apple’s Unleashed Event from yesterday.

New (and Returning) Features

Apple’s new MacBook Pro will have a 14-inch screen, a top-of-the-screen notch for a camera system, a new squared design, new M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, and an even wider selection of ports, in addition to the standard Thunderbolt USB ones, and sees the return of the HDMI port, SD card reader and adds a new MagSafe 3 connector for charging.

Display

The redesigned MacBook Pro is launching with a 14.2 inch 120Hz ProMotion Mini LED screen – which Apple is calling “Liquid Retina Pro XD.” In terms of resolution, you’re looking at 3024 X 1964 with the 14-inch model.

The display has smaller bezels than previous iterations of MacBooks but now reincludes the top camera notch – which is for its 1080P webcam.

Chipset and Battery

Both of Apple’s new SoCs can be configured with the 14-inch-version of the MacBook Pro.

Both the M1 Pro and M1 Max feature 10 CPU – with the Pro able to support 14 or 16-core GPU, while the Max has a 24 to 32-core option for top-of-the-range performance.

The MacBook Pro comes with 16GB of RAM, but can be upgraded to 32GB with the M1 Pro or even up to 64GB with the M1 Max if you’re into utter overkill.

Ports

Apple is adding a third Thunderbolt port, and the MacBook will use Thunderbolt 4 ports instead of the previously-used ThunderBolt 3.

The company says the laptop will be “more plugged in than ever” with three total Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI port, an SDXC port, the MagSafe 3 port, and finally a headphone jack that supports “high impedance” headphones

Pricing and Availability

Apple’s new redesigned MacBook Pro is retailing for $1,999 in the US, and can also be ordered in the US as well. No word yet as to when the new MacBook will come to Africa, but IT News Africa will report as soon as it lands.

By Luis Monzon

