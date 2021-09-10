WATCH: God of War Ragnarök’s New Intense Gameplay Trailer

God of War Ragnarök, the sequel to the 2018 mega-hit which is itself a sequel to the hack and slash action-adventure classic for the PlayStation 2, has finally been revealed during Sony’s PlayStation Showcase 2021.

Players gifted an over 3-minute long gameplay trailer, showing off the game’s new features and improvements over its prequel, as well as new locations, new and returning characters and some storyline hints regarding the game’s two protagonists, gaming icon Kratos and his son and sidekick, Atreus.

Watch the new trailer below:

The trailer shows off footage captured in-engine on the PS5. The first shot reveals Kratos and his son, a slightly older Atreus, who brings in a deer to the pair’s cave. Notably, this sets up how much older the boy is. In the first game, the first mission is to teach Atreus how to hunt.

Like its predecessors which were based on ancient Greek mythology, God of War Ragnarök draws from Norse legends. This time our pair of heroes must stop Ragnarök, the Norse apocalypse which is predicated by the arrival of an endless winter which is shown at the beginning of the trailer.

We also get a look at the returning Freja, who is now a villain after Kratos and his son slew her son, Baldur, the last boss of the previous game. The trailer then begins showing new locations, including what seems like a dwarven town that could act as a hub for the player to repair or buy equipment and items.

The trailer then descends into clips of minute-by-minute action, showing off returning mechanics with a spin, like Kratos’ Leviathan Axe and Blades of Chaos, as well new enemy types to face, all the while voice-overs from the main characters give hints of what the storyline will be about.

At the end of the trailer, we see Kratos meeting his Norse equivalent, Týr, the Norse god of war, who was mentioned many times throughout the first game. Undoubtedly Týr will have a big part to play in helping Kratos and Atreus to defeat their greatest challenge yet, the God of Thunder, Thor.

Finally, a stinger at the end of the trailer reveals a young Angrboda – in the mythology she is the wife of Loki (Atreus). A possible hint that Ragnarök will delve into Atreus’ individual story, separate from his famous father.

God of War Ragnarök is currently set to release in 2022. The game was initially set to release at the end of 2021 but was delayed by Sony to allow the dev team at Santa Monica studios more time to polish the highly anticipated title. The game will release on both the PS4 and PS5.

By Luis Monzon

