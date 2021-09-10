iPhone 13 Launch Date – All The Details Revealed

After weeks of speculation and rumours, it has been confirmed that Apple will be hosting an event on 14 September, next week Tuesday, at 19:00 CAT. According to Tech Radar, it is very likely that this event will be the debut of the iPhone 13.

The California-based tech titan almost confirmed as much through the release of an event poster, which marks the 14 September launch date with two words: “California Streaming.”

Apple’s SVP of Marketing, Greg Joswiak tweeted out a short clip that also points to the 14 September date and shows off a new AR technology that Apple could be working on, possibly in relation to the iPhone 13, which can be experienced here.

We’re California Streaming on September 14th. See you real soon. 🏞 #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/OjOvJFXlHd — Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) September 7, 2021

Apple usually holds its iPhone launches in September, except for last year’s iPhone 12 launch which was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which also saw the delay or cancellation of numerous tech events throughout 2020.

The California Streaming event on the 14th will be an online-only presentation, which also might be the launch of the Apple Watch Series 7, and possibly a new iPad. Apple could also show off the iPad mini 6 and Apple Watch SE 2, but these are less likely.

New Details

Based on all the rumours and leaks, we know that the iPhone 13 is offering a 120Hz LTPO display on both its Pro models, as well as improved battery life and substantial upgrades to its camera range, like a new portrait video mode and astrophotography mode to capture stars and other celestial objects at night.

Plus, the iPhone 13 could also launch with satellite communications capabilities, though only for emergencies.

In terms of looks, the new iPhone’s notch will be much smaller than previous iterations across all models in the 13 series, of which 4 distinct models are expected, similar to the iPhone 12.

According to a leak, the iPhone 13 is set to launch in a host of new colours, including pink, as well as purple, blue and bronze. Other colours like white, black, red, gold and silver are also expected across the range.

iPhone 13 Release Date

14 September is the reported launch date of the iPhone 13 series, but its release date is expected to be 24 September 2021, with pre-orders starting from 17 September.

