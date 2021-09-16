Stand a Chance to Win $5000 at Remitano’s “Tournament of Diamond Hands”

Not long ago Remitano launched its “King of Miners” game where crypto lovers would not only earn amazing prizes but also have fun doing so.

Investors and traders who joined the tournament did not only get to mine RENEC for free, they also got rewarded for doing so.

With lots of amazing prizes and innovative competitions happening on the platform, Remitano is ready to help crypto enthusiasts increase their earnings with ease. In a bid to actualize the platform’s goals, Remitano has just rolled out another massive earning opportunity where users stand a chance to win up to 5000 dollars.

This competition is called the “Tournament of Diamond hands.”

The tournament is yet another intriguing idea by Remitano to make users “financially happy”.

Diamond hands in the crypto space normally refer to investors who remain unshaken despite short-term market fluctuations. These are smart investors who understand the power of HODLing and are certain that they’d profit off their investment in the long term.

HODLing is always easier said than done, and that’s why Remitano wants to reward the real action takers. Participate and stand a chance to claim up to 5,000 USDT! Keep in mind that with Remitano, traders and investors never lose.

This innovative, fun, and educating game by Remitano aims to motivate investors and traders to take necessary risks. When it comes to helping investors earn while learning more about the market, no one does it better than Remitano.

This Tournament of Diamond hands will give many investors the chance to take calculated risks, and also expose them to new shores. These are profit-making areas within the crypto niche that every crypto trader must partake in.

Ready to see what the Tournament looks like? Let’s dive in!

Rule Of The Game:

It’s simple. Buy Bitcoin or ETH in September 2021 with P2P transactions or Swap by Remitano. The top 3 users with the most total losses per pool will win.

Results will be summarized by the end of September 30, 2021, and announced at the earliest after that.

Every trader is eligible to participate in the Tournament of Diamond hands. The game is divided into three pools or tables in order to cater to traders of every category.

Silver pool

Golden Pool

Diamond Pool

What you stand to win:

Total Prize: 5,000 USDT

Traders can fall into any of the winning pools depending on the total buying volume specified in each pool. Total buying volume is the total volume of BTC or ETH transactions in September 2021 combined.

The Silver Pool

The silver pool will reward traders with a total trading volume between $500 to $800. Three winners will be selected from this category.

The Golden Pool

Traders that buy BTC or ETH worth between $800 to $1000 using Remitano P2P or Swap will be eligible for the golden pool. Three winners will also be selected in this pool and the trader that comes out on top stands a chance to win $1000.

The Diamond Pool

The diamond pool is the pool for the whales. Traders that buy bitcoin and ethereum above $1000 in September stand a chance of winning the ultimate prize of $1,500.

How to participate in 3 simple steps:

Step 1: Register

Register by filling the form in the official announcement of the tournament.

Step 2: Participate

Buy BTC or ETH at any time in September 2021 by P2P or Swap transactions.

Step 3: Track your transactions

After making a buying transaction, you can track your profit or loss

Go to “Dashboard” -> “P2P Exchange” -> Select the tab “Completed Trades” and tick “Follow”.

Then go to the “Following” tab to see the profit and loss. Your profit and loss will be automatically calculated in real-time by the system. Remitano will also use this result to determine the winners.

In case competitors have no loss or zero profit, meaning your buying trades get profit or break-even then congratulations, You are the real diamond hands!

There’s no better way to get rewarded for trading than participating in the Tournament of Diamonds. Check out the official announcement of the tournament to benefit from it.

You can also earn more with the ongoing Simple Mining Game on Remitano and you can earn up to $600 for mining free coins. Remitano recently launched its official coin, RENEC, which can be mined for free using your mobile phone. In addition to mining for free, top miners with the highest number of RENEC will be rewarded with up to $600.

By Staff Writer.