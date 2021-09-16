Logitech Enters Partnership with Mustek Ltd. to Expand SA Distribution

Logitech has today announced a partnership with Mustek Limited, one of the largest assemblers and distributors of personal computers and complementary ICT products in South Africa, to meet the growing demand for high-quality video conferencing technology across the region.

“Through this partnership, even more businesses across South Africa will benefit from Logitech’s innovative video conferencing solutions and Mustek Limited’s in-depth knowledge of the market, experience in implementing complex projects, and expertise in video collaboration technology,” commented Loubna Imenchal, Head of Logitech for Enterprise Business AMECA at Logitech Africa.

“We’re excited to work with Mustek Limited and we look forward to enabling more organizations to achieve optimum quality and outcomes from their video conferencing solutions.”

Logitech provides a vast range of video conferencing solutions for conference rooms, meeting rooms of all sizes, and personal workspaces.

The solutions make video meetings quickly accessible and easier for every business and individual, helping to drive collaboration and boost productivity.

Trevor Van Zyl, Executive at Mustek Limited added, “We are delighted to form this partnership with Logitech. Mustek Limited and Logitech’s combined innovative solutions will help meet the needs of the highly demanding video conferencing technology market and establish high-quality products across the region.”

Mustek’s Durban Offices Burn Down During Recent Unrest and Looting in South Africa

During the widespread unrest and looting that gripped South Africa in July after the incarceration of former President Jacob Zuma, Mustek’s offices in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) were set to the torch.

A video of the burning offices shows the Mustek/Mecer building engulfed in flames, with reports noting that the building was left in ruins with nothing but its iron skeleton remaining.

KZN was the province most damaged by the looting and riots, with several other tech companies reporting the destruction of infrastructure.

Edited by Luis Monzon

Follow Luis Monzon on Twitter

Follow IT News Africa on Twitter