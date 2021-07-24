Rubrik and NetApp Data Protection Summit Showcases Continued Benefits of this Channel Partnership

By taking a modern approach to your data strategy, you don’t have to choose between cost-effective operations and agile, scalable data protection.

This is one of the messages relayed at the recent Rubrik and NetApp Data Summit, during which cloud data management company Rubrik, and hybrid cloud data services and data management company NetApp, showcased the continued benefits of their strategic partnership for customers.

Rubrik and NetApp have been collaborating since 2019 to enable channel partners of both companies to easily attach Rubrik’s data management offerings to NetApp’s hybrid multi-cloud platform.

The valuable information-sharing sessions offered at the Data Protection Summit include:

A discussion between the two CEOs, Rubrik CEO and Co-Founder Bipul Sinha and NetApp CEO George Kurian, discussing key trends and industry observations and presenting an overview of the alliance and how it addresses unique business needs for joint customers and partners.

Information and testimony from a mutual customer to discuss how a data strategy that aligns CxO priorities with solutions from both Rubrik and NetApp can add value by reducing complexity and cost, and accelerate your organisation’s time to value.

A discussion on data security for hybrid cloud environments, including automated lifecycle management.

“Rubrik and NetApp are helping customers to automate data protection, unify management, and deliver instant recoveries while mobilising data and applications across hybrid cloud,” comments Risna Steenkamp, General Manager: ESM Division at Networks Unlimited Africa, which distributes Rubrik throughout Africa.

For more in-depth valuable information, you can access the Rubrik and NetApp summit here.

