MTN Data Introduces New Pricing for EverydayGig Data Bundles

MTN South Africa is expanding its EverydayGigs data bundles as a convenient way for prepaid customers to stay connected by paying once and getting allocated with 1GB of data daily without the fuss of recharging or converting airtime to a bundle.
Among the price decreases, the 7GB weekly offer price falls from R149 to R99, 14GB weekly from R199 to R179 and the 30GB monthly offer has been reduced from R499 to R349.
Here’s a closer look at the MTN EverydayGigs offers:
|
MTN Everyday Gigs
|
Validity
|
Total Data Allocation
|
Daily Allocation
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
1GB
|
1GB
|
R29
|
R29
|
2GB
|
2GB
|
R49
|
R49
|
3 Day
|
3GB (New)
|
1GB
|
–
|
R69
|
6GB (New)
|
2GB
|
–
|
R99
|
9GB (New)
|
3GB
|
–
|
R129
|
Weekly
|
7GB
|
1GB
|
R149
|
R99
|
14GB
|
2GB
|
R199
|
R179
|
21GB (New)
|
3GB
|
–
|
R249
|
Monthly
|
30GB
|
1GB
|
R499
|
R349
|
60GB
|
2GB
|
|
R499
|
90GB (New)
|
3GB
|
–
|
R699
Due to the popularity of MTN EverydayGigs data offer, MTN is now also introducing the EverydayTalk product where a customer pays once and then get allocated with value daily to the voice offerings.
MTN EverydayTalk offers:
|
MTN Everyday Talk
|
Validity
|
Total Voice Offer Allocation
|
Daily Allocation
|
Price
|
3 Day
|
15 Minutes
|
5 Minutes
|
R8
|
45 Minutes
|
15 Minutes
|
R19
|
90 Minutes
|
30 Minutes
|
R29
|
180 Minutes
|
60 Minutes
|
R49
|
Weekly
|
35 Minutes
|
5 Minutes
|
R15
|
105 Minutes
|
15 Minutes
|
R29
|
210 Minutes
|
30 Minutes
|
R49
|
420 Minutes
|
60 Minutes
|
R90
|
Monthly
|
150 Minutes
|
5 Minutes
|
R49
|
450 Minutes
|
15 Minutes
|
R129
|
900 Minutes
|
30 Minutes
|
R199
|
1800 Minutes
|
60 Minutes
|
R299
“The expanded offers are aimed at providing even more support for our customers so they can better manage their data and communication needs without the inconvenience of recharging or buying offers on a daily basis,” says Mapula Bodibe, MTN SA’s Chief Consumer Officer.
