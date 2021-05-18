MTN Data Introduces New Pricing for EverydayGig Data Bundles

By
Jenna Delport
-
MTN South Africa is expanding its EverydayGigs data bundles as a convenient way for prepaid customers to stay connected by paying once and getting allocated with 1GB of data daily without the fuss of recharging or converting airtime to a bundle.

Among the price decreases, the 7GB weekly offer price falls from R149 to R99, 14GB weekly from R199 to R179 and the 30GB monthly offer has been reduced from R499 to R349.

Here’s a closer look at the MTN EverydayGigs offers: 

MTN Everyday Gigs  

Validity 

Total Data Allocation  

Daily Allocation 

Old Price 

New Price  

1 Day 

1GB  

1GB 

R29 

R29 

2GB  

2GB 

R49 

R49 

 

3 Day 

3GB (New) 

1GB 

 

R69 

6GB (New) 

2GB 

 

R99 

9GB (New) 

3GB 

 

R129 

Weekly 

7GB 

1GB 

R149 

R99 

14GB 

2GB 

R199 

R179 

21GB (New) 

3GB 

– 

R249 

Monthly 

30GB 

1GB  

R499 

R349 

60GB 

2GB 

 

R499 

90GB (New) 

3GB  

– 

R699


Due to the popularity of MTN EverydayGigs data offer, MTN is now also introducing the EverydayTalk product where a customer pays once and then get allocated with value daily to the voice offerings.

MTN EverydayTalk offers:  

MTN Everyday Talk 

Validity 

Total Voice Offer Allocation 

Daily Allocation 

Price  

 

 

3 Day 

15 Minutes 

5 Minutes 

R8 

45 Minutes 

15 Minutes 

R19 

90 Minutes 

30 Minutes 

R29 

180 Minutes 

60 Minutes 

R49 

 

 

Weekly 

35 Minutes 

5 Minutes 

R15 

105 Minutes 

15 Minutes 

R29 

210 Minutes 

30 Minutes 

R49 

420 Minutes 

60 Minutes 

R90 

 

 

Monthly 

150 Minutes 

5 Minutes 

R49 

450 Minutes 

15 Minutes 

R129 

900 Minutes 

30 Minutes 

R199 

1800 Minutes 

60 Minutes 

R299 

“The expanded offers are aimed at providing even more support for our customers so they can better manage their data and communication needs without the inconvenience of recharging or buying offers on a daily basis,” says Mapula Bodibe, MTN SA’s Chief Consumer Officer. 

