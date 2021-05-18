MTN Data Introduces New Pricing for EverydayGig Data Bundles

MTN South Africa is expanding its EverydayGigs data bundles as a convenient way for prepaid customers to stay connected by paying once and getting allocated with 1GB of data daily without the fuss of recharging or converting airtime to a bundle.

Among the price decreases, the 7GB weekly offer price falls from R149 to R99, 14GB weekly from R199 to R179 and the 30GB monthly offer has been reduced from R499 to R349.

Here’s a closer look at the MTN EverydayGigs offers:

MTN Everyday Gigs Validity Total Data Allocation Daily Allocation Old Price New Price 1 Day 1GB 1GB R29 R29 2GB 2GB R49 R49 3 Day 3GB (New) 1GB – R69 6GB (New) 2GB – R99 9GB (New) 3GB – R129 Weekly 7GB 1GB R149 R99 14GB 2GB R199 R179 21GB (New) 3GB – R249 Monthly 30GB 1GB R499 R349 60GB 2GB R499 90GB (New) 3GB – R699



Due to the popularity of MTN EverydayGigs data offer, MTN is now also introducing the EverydayTalk product where a customer pays once and then get allocated with value daily to the voice offerings.

MTN EverydayTalk offers:

MTN Everyday Talk Validity Total Voice Offer Allocation Daily Allocation Price 3 Day 15 Minutes 5 Minutes R8 45 Minutes 15 Minutes R19 90 Minutes 30 Minutes R29 180 Minutes 60 Minutes R49 Weekly 35 Minutes 5 Minutes R15 105 Minutes 15 Minutes R29 210 Minutes 30 Minutes R49 420 Minutes 60 Minutes R90 Monthly 150 Minutes 5 Minutes R49 450 Minutes 15 Minutes R129 900 Minutes 30 Minutes R199 1800 Minutes 60 Minutes R299

“The expanded offers are aimed at providing even more support for our customers so they can better manage their data and communication needs without the inconvenience of recharging or buying offers on a daily basis,” says Mapula Bodibe, MTN SA’s Chief Consumer Officer.

