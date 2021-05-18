OPPO Launches the Wearable Smart Band in Kenya

OPPO is set to expand its wearable smart device range in Kenya with the launch of the Band in both the Basic Sport and Style version.

The all-new OPPO Band features a continuous blood oxygen monitoring function, which monitors blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) every second during sleep. It also offers 12 workout modes and other convenient functions, perfect for active, quick-paced lifestyles.

The OPPO Band can work as an extension of the wearer’s smartphone. They can receive messaging and call notifications, control music playback, and even find their mobile phones through the band. As for the battery, the OPPO Band uses a high-performance, low-power processor. Made with a large 100mAh battery, it can be fully charged in just 1.5 hours.

The Band will initially sell the basic sport version in black colour, at Ksh5,999 from Jumia and all OPPO brand stores.

OPPO has officially launched the Reno 5 series in Kenya – this range of smartphones includes the Reno 5 and Reno 5 Pro. The devices are equipped with impressive camera array’s, Gorilla Glass displays and Qualcomm/Mediatek chipsets. Here’s a closer look at the Reno 5’s key specifications: BODY Dimensions 162 x 77.2 x 9.3 mm (6.38 x 3.04 x 0.37 in) Weight 215 g (7.58 oz) Build Glass front (Gorilla Glass 6), glass back (Gorilla Glass 5), aluminium frame SIM Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) DISPLAY Type AMOLED Size 6.6 inches, 108.6 cm2 (~86.8% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~387 ppi density) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 PLATFORM OS Android 9.0 (Pie), ColorOS 6 Chipset Qualcomm SM8150 Snapdragon 855 (7 nm) CPU Octa-core (1×2.84 GHz Kryo 485 & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 485 & 4×1.78 GHz Kryo 485) GPU Adreno 640 MEMORY Card slot microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot) Internal 256GB 8GB RAM UFS 2.1 MAIN CAMERA Triple 48 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, 0.8µm, PDAF, Laser AF, OIS

13 MP, f/3.0, 130mm (periscope telephoto), 5x optical zoom, PDAF, OIS

8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide) Features Dual-LED flash, HDR, panorama Video 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, gyro-EIS; video rec. only with main camera SELFIE CAMERA Single Motorized pop-up 16 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/3.06″, 1.0µm Features LED flash, HDR Video 1080p@30fps SOUND Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm jack No 24-bit/192kHz audio COMMS WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, EDR, LE, aptX HD GPS Yes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS NFC Yes Radio No USB USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go FEATURES Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass BATTERY Type Li-Po 4065 mAh, non-removable Charging Fast charging 20W

VOOC MISC Colours Ocean Green, Jet Black Models CPH1921

Edited by Jenna Delport