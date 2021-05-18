OPPO Launches the Wearable Smart Band in Kenya

OPPO is set to expand its wearable smart device range in Kenya with the launch of the Band in both the Basic Sport and Style version.
The all-new OPPO Band features a continuous blood oxygen monitoring function, which monitors blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) every second during sleep. It also offers 12 workout modes and other convenient functions, perfect for active, quick-paced lifestyles.
The OPPO Band can work as an extension of the wearer’s smartphone. They can receive messaging and call notifications, control music playback, and even find their mobile phones through the band. As for the battery, the OPPO Band uses a high-performance, low-power processor. Made with a large 100mAh battery, it can be fully charged in just 1.5 hours.
The Band will initially sell the basic sport version in black colour, at Ksh5,999 from Jumia and all OPPO brand stores.
OPPO has officially launched the Reno 5 series in Kenya – this range of smartphones includes the Reno 5 and Reno 5 Pro. The devices are equipped with impressive camera array’s, Gorilla Glass displays and Qualcomm/Mediatek chipsets.
Here’s a closer look at the Reno 5’s key specifications:
|BODY
|Dimensions
|162 x 77.2 x 9.3 mm (6.38 x 3.04 x 0.37 in)
|Weight
|215 g (7.58 oz)
|Build
|Glass front (Gorilla Glass 6), glass back (Gorilla Glass 5), aluminium frame
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|DISPLAY
|Type
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.6 inches, 108.6 cm2 (~86.8% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~387 ppi density)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|PLATFORM
|OS
|Android 9.0 (Pie), ColorOS 6
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8150 Snapdragon 855 (7 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (1×2.84 GHz Kryo 485 & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 485 & 4×1.78 GHz Kryo 485)
|GPU
|Adreno 640
|MEMORY
|Card slot
|microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
|Internal
|256GB 8GB RAM
|UFS 2.1
|MAIN CAMERA
|Triple
|48 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, 0.8µm, PDAF, Laser AF, OIS
13 MP, f/3.0, 130mm (periscope telephoto), 5x optical zoom, PDAF, OIS
8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide)
|Features
|Dual-LED flash, HDR, panorama
|Video
|4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, gyro-EIS; video rec. only with main camera
|SELFIE CAMERA
|Single
|Motorized pop-up 16 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/3.06″, 1.0µm
|Features
|LED flash, HDR
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|SOUND
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, with stereo speakers
|3.5mm jack
|No
|24-bit/192kHz audio
|COMMS
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, EDR, LE, aptX HD
|GPS
|Yes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|NFC
|Yes
|Radio
|No
|USB
|USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|BATTERY
|Type
|Li-Po 4065 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|Fast charging 20W
VOOC
|MISC
|Colours
|Ocean Green, Jet Black
|Models
|CPH1921
Follow IT News Africa on Twitter