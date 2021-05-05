Infobip Appoints Former Microsoft Heavyweight to Board

Infobip has appointed its new Vice President of Planning and Strategy Implementation, Marin Bezić to the Board of Directors.

An experienced management consultant with a deep understanding of the sector and expertise in building out bluechip tech organisations, Bezić is ideally suited to help define and support the company’s long and short term strategic business objectives as the Group continues to extend its global footprint. He will be responsible for optimising business management including enhancing the Go-To-Market framework and overseeing revenue operations.

Previously at Microsoft, he was central to product development and the force behind Microsoft’s first business intelligence application.

“I’m excited to be a part of Infobip’s story. The feeling is very similar to the beginning of my career when I came to Microsoft. Infobip is a globally recognizable, fast-growing company full of fantastic people. It’s great to be part of a company that allows people worldwide to improve the way they live and work, all with the help of technology. I am looking forward to being able to use my knowledge and experience to help Infobip realize its vision,” says Bezić.

After 8 years with Microsoft based out of Redmond, USA, he moved to Microsoft’s London headquarters for Europe, the Middle East and Africa for 4 where he led the Application Platform business in over one hundred countries. In 2009, he returned to his native Croatia to run his own consultancy firm working with large enterprises including IT companies, banks and telecoms organisations.

Silvio Kutić, CEO of Infobip, says “I’m very pleased to welcome Marin to Infobip at this important time and look forward to continuing this extraordinary growth trajectory with him on board to guide. His perspective on enterprise growth strategies is highly valued and I have no doubt his contribution will help support the future development of the Group”.

