Uber Won’t Charge Trip Cancellation Fees in Kenya

Uber revealed that it will no longer charge fees to Kenyan users, specifically in Mombasa and Nairobi, who cancel their rides.

In an email to users, the ride-hailing platform says, “At Uber, we are always monitoring rider experience, market dynamics, and fare structures. This is to ensure our app continues to be a reliable and affordable option for you. With this in mind, we are removing all trip cancellation fees.”

“Please note this has been implemented across all our products in Nairobi and Mombasa. As always we will continue to monitor your experience on our app, to ensure Uber remains your first app of choice.”

This comes shortly after the company announced the expansion of its services throughout the country.

Uber has expanded its ride-hailing service and online food delivery business to Nakuru, Kenya. According to Business Daily, this move will increase competition in the East African town where taxi-hailing services are dominated by Wasili Cabs and Bolt.

“We remain optimistic about the business opportunity in Kenya, and the launch of Nakuru shows our commitment to the region,” says Brian Njao, Uber Head for East Africa.

“With the COVID-19 pandemic, we are committed to helping people take essential trips safely while providing more avenues for economic opportunities for Kenyans.”

Uber Eats Nakuru has partnered with restaurants including KFC, Java House, Jamia Food Mart, Majid Restaurant and Lennz Pizza. This is expected to “increase revenue” for Uber Kenya and the restaurants’ industry after the government enforced new restrictions, including the “ban of the sale of alcohol and dining in restaurants as well as increased curfew hours” resulting in fewer operating hours.

“The launch of Uber Eats is not only beneficial for residents, but it is also an opportunity for local restaurants to expand their business by having the option to serve more customers,” reveals Uber Kenya. “Uber Eats provides restaurant owners access to convenient and affordable technology, as well, as actionable data and analytics that can make their businesses more efficient and profitable.”

