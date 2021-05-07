IBM Introduces World’s First 2 Nanometer Chip

IBM has unveiled the world’s first 2 nanometer (nm) chip – this technology uses semiconductors that play critical roles in everything from computing to appliances, to communication devices, transportation systems, and critical infrastructure.

Demand for increased chip performance and energy efficiency continues to rise, especially in the era of hybrid cloud, AI, and the Internet of Things. IBM’s new 2 nm chip technology is expected to help advance the state-of-the-art in the semiconductor industry, addressing this growing demand.

It is projected to achieve 45% higher performance, or 75% lower energy use, than today’s most advanced 7 nm node chips.

The potential benefits of these advanced 2 nm chips could include:

Quadrupling cell phone battery life , only requiring users to charge their devices every four days.

, only requiring users to charge their devices every four days. Slashing the carbon footprint of data centres, which account for 1% of global energy use. Changing all of their servers to 2 nm-based processors could potentially reduce that number significantly.

which account for 1% of global energy use. Changing all of their servers to 2 nm-based processors could potentially reduce that number significantly. Drastically speeding up a laptop’s functions, ranging from quicker processing in applications to assisting in language translation more easily, to faster internet access.

ranging from quicker processing in applications to assisting in language translation more easily, to faster internet access. Contributing to faster object detection and reaction time in autonomous vehicles like self-driving cars.

“The IBM innovation reflected in this new 2 nm chip is essential to the entire semiconductor and IT industry,” says Darío Gil, SVP and Director of IBM Research. “It is the product of IBM’s approach of taking on hard tech challenges and a demonstration of how breakthroughs can result from sustained investments and a collaborative R&D ecosystem approach.”

Edited by Jenna Delport