Twitter Users Can Now Tweet Pictures in 4K

Twitter began testing new ways to post images back in March. Now, Twitter users will be able to post images in 4K.

“Time to Tweet those high res pics – the option to upload and view 4K images on Android and iOS is now available for everyone,” says the company in an official tweet.

To begin uploading and viewing images in 4K, users simply need to update their high-quality image preferences in “Data usage” settings.

Time to Tweet those high res pics –– the option to upload and view 4K images on Android and iOS is now available for everyone. To start uploading and viewing images in 4K, update your high-quality image preferences in “Data usage” settings. https://t.co/XDnWOji3nx — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) April 21, 2021

Twitter is making it possible for users to add stickers to their Fleets. In a new update, both Android and iOS users will be able to add stickers by simply tapping the smiley face icon on the bottom row of their screen.

“Fleets just got an upgrade,” reveals Twitter in an official tweet. “Now you can express yourself in the conversation with stickers. Add GIFs and Twemojis to a Fleet by tapping the Slightly smiling face icon, on Android and iOS.”

Your Fleets just got an upgrade. Now you can express yourself in the conversation with stickers. Add GIFs and Twemojis to a Fleet by tapping the 🙂 icon, on Android and iOS. pic.twitter.com/Ihh9ZZh70a — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) March 31, 2021

Twitter is exploring a subscription-based model – called “super follows” – where users can charge followers for access to exclusive content.

“Exploring audience funding opportunities like Super Follows will allow creators and publishers to be directly supported by their audience and will incentivise them to continue creating content that their audience loves,” reveals a Twitter spokesperson.

The social platform’s Head of Product, Kayvon Beykpour says that the exclusive content could include anything from tweets and direct messages to audio conversations and newsletters.

Edited by Jenna Delport Follow Jenna Delport on Twitter