Samsung Ranked as Worlds No.1 TV Manufacturer

Samsung has been named the number one TV manufacturer across the world for the 15th consecutive year, according to Omdia. The tech company recorded 31.9% in global TV market share by revenue in Q4 2020 and retained the largest annual category market share by revenue in 2020, at 31.9%.

Samsung’s growth across the Visual Display Business is said to reflect a commitment to the most premium at-home viewing experiences, coupled with the fast-growing QLED portfolio, category leadership in the ultra-large screen segment over 75-inches as well as the introduction and expansion of a Lifestyle TV portfolio.

“Consumers use screens every day to entertain, connect with loved ones, work, exercise from home and do much more. And we have seen how different lifestyles and routines have not only evolved but converged,” says Nivash Ramsern, Head of Visual Display at Samsung South Africa.

“We continue to be incredibly humbled by the trust placed in our vision and products; it is what drives our relentless pursuit to deliver cutting-edge innovation and a best-in-class screen experience that meets the needs of the modern-day consumer.”

In 2021, Samsung expects to maintain its industry-leading market position with the introduction and expansion of core products and by incorporating proprietary technology and features across all TV line-ups.

Tecno Mobile has reportedly outsold Samsung in Africa during 2020, confirming its status as the top smartphone brand on the continent – this is according to research from Counterpoint.

The Chinese smartphone brand managed to achieve this despite a 6.7% year on year fall in Africa’s smartphone shipments in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The IDC (International Data Corporation) Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker had already placed the company first in Africa for Q1 to Q3 last year, achieving an overall 4th Global Mobile Phone Ranking.

