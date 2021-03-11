Twitter is Testing a New Way to Post Images

Twitter is testing a new way for users to crop images – by not having to crop them at all. According to The Verge, this means images will show up in the Twitter timeline looking just as they did when the user was composing the tweet.

“Sometimes it’s better said with a picture or a video. Over the next few weeks, we’ll be testing some ways to improve how you can share and view media on Twitter,” says Twitter in an official tweet.

“Now testing on Android and iOS: when you Tweet a single image, how the image appears in the Tweet composer is how it will look on the timeline – bigger and better.”

Now testing on Android and iOS: when you Tweet a single image, how the image appears in the Tweet composer is how it will look on the timeline –– bigger and better. pic.twitter.com/izI5S9VRdX — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) March 10, 2021

“Have a collection of higher-res photos waiting to be shared? We’re testing ways for you to upload and view 4K images on Android and iOS. If you’re in the test, update your high-quality image preferences in “Data usage” settings to get started.”

Twitter is exploring a subscription-based model – called “super follows” – where users can charge followers for access to exclusive content.

“Exploring audience funding opportunities like Super Follows will allow creators and publishers to be directly supported by their audience and will incentivise them to continue creating content that their audience loves,” reveals a Twitter spokesperson.

The social platform’s Head of Product, Kayvon Beykpour says that the exclusive content could include anything from tweets and direct messages to audio conversations and newsletters.

“We also think that an audience-funded model, where subscribers can directly fund the content that they value most, is a durable incentive model that aligns the interest of creators and consumers,” says Dantley Davis, Chief Design Officer at Twitter.

The subscription model is being tested internally. Twitter is yet to reveal when (or if) this feature will launch.

Edited by Jenna Delport Follow Jenna Delport on Twitter