Dimension Data Acquires Cloud Solutions Company to Fast-Track AWS Capabilities

Dimension Data has announced its acquisition of cloud implementation company – Acacia Cloud Solutions. The company believes this move will cement its commitment to invest in cloud services and solutions that meet the digital transformation and hybrid cloud requirements of organisations in the Middle East and Africa region in an increasingly competitive and digital business operating landscape.

The acquisition is expected to expand Dimension Data’s AWS capabilities and provide its clients with innovative cloud managed services solutions that deliver relevant optimisation tools and speed to market. This will see both Acacia Cloud Solutions and Dimension Data building more capacity and skills to effectively meet client demand.

“Our acquisition of Acacia Cloud Solutions, and our global relationship with our parent company, NTT enhances our ability to localise the delivery of cloud managed services, through significantly expanding our Managed Hybrid Infrastructure services offering. Our acquisition of Acacia Cloud Solutions with their reputation, expertise and experience reinforces this ongoing commitment to investment and innovation for the benefit of our clients,” says Werner Kapp, CEO of Dimension Data.

With public cloud, on-premises legacy systems, and private cloud in operation, customer and organizational data sit across a variety of sources, including at the Edge, which means that keeping track of the logical and physical locations of data is paramount.

“The acquisition by Dimension Data allows Acacia Cloud Solutions to take what it started and build an AWS practice at scale that can keep pace with the market’s demand for cloud adoption,” adds Carl Snyman, CEO and George Rushby, CTO of Acacia.

“We felt that the combination of Dimension Data’s existing customer base and its managed services capability uniquely positions Dimension Data with a competitive advantage to be the leading AWS Partner in the Middle East and Africa region; which is an exciting opportunity to be a part of and allows Acacia Cloud Solutions to reach its full potential.”

