3 Steps to Effectively Organise Healthcare Data

As healthcare organisations scrambled to cope with huge surges in patient numbers in the wake of the pandemic, the past year has seen a major change in the adoption of technology and digital services.

According to research by Aruba, a HPE company, as of last year the healthcare sector was among the furthest ahead in terms of its adoption of advanced technologies and the sense of urgency it felt around this. Around three-quarters of healthcare IT leaders had started to implement trials or applications in areas such as artificial intelligence (AI) (74%), Internet of Things (IoT) (76%) and machine learning (71%).

But it was also one of the sectors struggling most with the data this new technology is producing. A third (33%) of IT leaders in healthcare said there was too much data for their systems to handle, and that they could not process the data they collected quickly enough to act (32%).

To get a handle on all this data and underpin a long-term digital transformation in healthcare, here are three key areas of focus for healthcare organisations – providing a clear roadmap to setting up the right network for future success.

Step 1: Processing data efficiency

In order to process data efficiently, healthcare organisations must follow it to the Edge of the network, capturing it in real-time at its source versus transferring it back to a centralized hub. Research showed that 86% of health IT leaders identified the need to implement integrated systems to handle data at the Edge of the network as urgent, 71% are already using or trialling Edge technologies and 74% are delivering new outcomes as a result. These include equipping healthcare providers with improved tools and applications, ensuring continuous availability of patient data at the point of care and using IoT sensors to continuously monitor patient data in real-time and generate early-warning notifications at bedside.

Step 2: Analyzing data intelligently

Capturing all that data is one thing, but being able to act on it is something else entirely. That is why there is a growing role for AI to help convert disparate data point into insights for diagnosis, patient care and pharmaceutical development – but also support IT teams with network troubleshooting and issues resolution to avoid any costly downtime or damage the user experience. Even before the pandemic around three quarters (74%) of IT leaders in healthcare were either trialling or running AI applications on their network to deliver powerful insight.

Step 3: Storing data securely

Against a backdrop of rising IoT use in hospitals and homes, healthcare organisations are having to police growing levels of device and app connectivity. And this is a big worry for healthcare IT leaders, with 61% saying that connecting IoT devices at the Edge would make their business more vulnerable. It is critical for healthcare organisations to put the right solutions in place to make sure highly sensitive healthcare data is protected and that they maintain the necessary consumer trust for the system to continue on its path of radical transformation.

A Zero Trust approach to security is part of the answer here, but network visibility and device identification also become key – providing a single-pane-of-glass view of increasingly fragmented networks and giving IT teams the ability to grant differentiated levels of data access according to device or user group.

“During the pandemic, healthcare organisations accelerated their use of digital tools and solutions out of necessity. Approaches that had previously only been trialled or never attempted were deployed for lack of alternative,” says Morten Illum, VP EMEA of Aruba.

“With choices set to open up thanks to the vaccine and a return to ‘normal’, healthcare providers will find themselves at a point of inflection. They have a tremendous opportunity to make changes now to provide fundamentally superior digital services in the future. But either they find a way to get a handle on the information flow in and out of their systems, or they risk a rapid reversal of momentum.”

“That is why it is critical that the sector evolves its network capabilities to ensure it has the infrastructure and solutions in place to support the next-generation technologies and experiences that will define their organisation’s digital transformation in 2021 and beyond.”

Edited by Jenna Delport Follow Jenna Delport on Twitter