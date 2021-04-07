Africa Data Centres to Build 10MW Facility in Nigeria

Africa Data Centres (ADC) has already begun work on its plans to construct a 10MW facility in Lagos, Nigeria.

According to TechCentral, the Nigerian data centre will form “(ADC)’ West African hub” and join its network of facilities across East and Southern Africa.

ADC CEO, Stephane Duproz says that the Lagos build will help spur the Nigerian economy.

“The stimulus effect to the economy of digitisation is well documented and Nigeria is ready for this technology boon. Furthermore, our construction policy is to uplift the community as far as possible, employing local contractors and creating work opportunities within the communities we enter – so the job creation opportunities are realised at both grass-roots and hi-tech levels.”

ADC announced it has joined the NVIDIA DGX-Ready Data Centre program, allowing organisations across the African continent to connect with AI-ready facilities for seamless, rapid and cost-effective AI deployments.

ADC is the first and only network of interconnected, carrier- and vendor-neutral data centres on the African continent. Being a part of the NVIDIA DGX-Ready Data Centre program will allow companies across a wide range of vertical markets to adopt NVIDIA DGX systems for AI and data analytics hosted locally at Africa Data Centres, along with a range of other managed hosting and colocation services that support business-critical data, applications and back-end systems.

“ADC is an ideal partner for NVIDIA’s DGX-Ready Data Centre program. Becoming DGX-Ready Data Centre certified means that ADC customers will benefit from lowered costs and greater control as they accelerate their digital transformation. Organisations can entrust their physical infrastructure management and leave the security to ADC. ADC are ISO 27001 certified and PCI DSS compliant,” concludes Duproz.

