Telkom Announces New ‘Closer Calling’ Plans

Telkom has introduced new closer calling plans for customers looking to ‘get more value for their money. The telco says that, starting in March 2021, copper landline customers will be able to align their calling plans to its SmartVoice plans.

The new Closer Calling plans are available to new and existing customers and can be provisioned on Copper, Fibre and as a bolt-on to IPVoice (Internet Protocol Voice); replacing the stand-alone fixed-line as well as the old Closer Calling plans known as Weekend and Evening, Anytime, Anytime Extra, Anytime Plus and Unlimited Fixed Line.

New Telkom Closer Calling plans:

Closer Basic @ R199

Closer 100 @ R299

Closer 300 @ R399

Closer Unlimited @ R599

Closer Basic Bolt-on @ R40

Closer 100 Bolt-on @ R70

Closer 300 Bolt-on @ R130

Closer Unlimited Bolt-on @ R220

“The past year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has emphasised a unique dynamic in our customers’ connectivity needs,” says a Telkom spokesperson.

“Customers will be happy to know that we’ve done away with the stand-alone Voice line with no inclusive value and the time limitation of Evening and Weekend minutes, so our customers can now make calls at any time.”

Also, it’s worth noting is that all new Closer Calling plans now include 3000 minutes that can be used to call Telkom numbers free of charge. Depending on which plan a customer subscribes to, off-net minutes are also included to call other local networks.

Telkom Introduces Unlimited Voice Plans for South African Businesses Telkom has introduced an unlimited voice plan offer for small businesses in South Africa. This product is expected to allow subscribers to save up to 30% on calls for just R199 per month.

The offer will be available until the end of July 2021 but due to the uncertainty of the economic impact of the pandemic, it will be reviewed after this period. Small business owners can sign up for these voice packages at any Telkom shop, through the Telkom call centre or online.

