Microsoft is set to enable end-to-end encryption (E2EE) for Teams by the first half of this year. Jared Spataro, Corporate VP for Microsoft 365, says that this will address users’ security and compliance requirements.

“Teams will support E2EE for one-to-one Microsoft Teams calls, providing an additional option for conducting sensitive online conversations.”

He goes on to say that IT will have full discretion over who can use E2EE in the organization. E2EE for Microsoft Teams one-to-one ad hoc VoIP calls will be available to commercial customers.

Microsoft is set to introduce text predictions for Word. This new feature is expected to help users write “more efficiently” by reducing spelling and grammar errors.

According to Neowin, text predictions uses a Machine Learning model to “make suggestions based on the text typed by the user”.

How Word Text Predictions Work

Simply start typing in a Word document and note that predictions start appearing. Press the TAB key to accept a prediction and the ESC key to reject it. Text prediction learns and improves over time.

Text predictions are supported in English only and available on the following word platforms and builds:

The feature is available for 50% of Windows Beta Channel users running Version 20 10 Build 13301.20004 or l ater .

This feature is starting to roll out to a l l Mi cr o soft 3 65 S KU s on Word on the web except for Microsoft 365 Busi ness Basi c, Microsoft 365 F3 , Microsoft 365 A 1 .

Edited by Jenna Delport