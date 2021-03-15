REVIEW: Real Life Instagram Thanks to the Instax SQ1

At the end of 2020, Fujifilm launched the newest addition to its series of instant point-and-shoot cameras – the Instax SQ1. Now available across Africa, the camera is sleek in design, features square format film and a durable protective shell – and using it feels like real-life Instagram.

The Instax SQ1 is an incredibly nostalgic product that is easy to use and perfect for people who want to quickly capture memories (which could double as a gift for friends and family).

Most notably, the instant film camera features auto-exposure; meaning it is able to capture bright photos even in dark spaces – no special settings needed. It is also fitted with a selfie mirror so that users can capture perfectly clear selfies through selfie mode.

The Fujifilm Instax SQ1 – which comes in three colours; Chalk White, Terracotta Orange and Glacier Blue – prints photos within 90 seconds. Different from its predecessors, the camera is fitted with a manual retractable lens which gives it more of a nostalgic feel overall.

Instax SQ1’s Key Specifications

Film – FUJIFILM Instax SQUARE instant film

Photo Picture Size – 62mm×62mm

Lens – 2components, 2elements, f = 65.75mm, 1:12.6

Viewfinder – Reverse Galilean finder, 0.4×, with target spot

Shooting Range – 0.3m and beyond (use selfie mode for 0.3m to 0.5m)

Shutter – Programmed electronic shutter 1/2 to 1/400 sec. Slow synchro for low light

Exposure Control – Automatic, Lv 5.0 to 15.5 (ISO 800)

Film Ejection – Automatic

Film Developing Time – Approx. 90seconds (varies depending on the ambient temperature)

Flash – Constant firing flash (automatic light adjustment), recycle time: 7.5seconds or less (when using new batteries), effective flash range: 0.3 to 2.2m

Power Supply – Two lithium batteries (CR2), capacity: approx.

Auto Power Off Time – After 5minutes

Dimensions – 130.7mm×118.6mm×57.5mm

Weight – 390g (without batteries, strap, and film)

