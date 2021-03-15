Sandton City Launches its Digital Mall Platform on Nedbank’s Avo App

Sandton City and Nedbank have partnered to launch an immersive ‘mall’ experience on the Avo app. This digital shopping platform is expected to give users the chance to shop items from multiple stores in Sandton City, pay for goods on the app, and then choose between home delivery or collection from the Avo lounge lockers at Sandton City.

“We aspire to enable our app users to do life differently. The concept of a digital mall is broad and includes everything from gaming, clothing and groceries to tech, gadgets and home décor. Our insights show that people across Africa are willing to travel to shop, with Sandton City being a preferred destination,” says Vishal Maharaj, founding member of Avo.

“We have onboarded more than 30 stores to date, and more are on the way, ensuring they are live on the platform for customers to start shopping. Avo is also open to any individual or business that would like to use the platform whether or not they are Nedbank clients.”

The digital mall is a first for any digital platform on the continent, opening up a luxury shopping experience across borders.

Nedbank’s Avo app reaches 200 000 downloads

The Avo ‘super app’ was first launched in June 2020, offering Nedbank customers and broader South African consumers access to online shopping, essential services and financial products on a single platform.

“Over the last few months, we have seen huge growth on our digital platform, and we are fast approaching the milestone of 200 000 downloads,” says Maharaj. “Avo is also increasingly attracting a significant number of merchants. For individual users, we have introduced a get-it-on-credit’ option, underpinned by Nedbank Personal Loans, setting new standards in terms of record-breaking discounts and bundled prizes of the best in tech and the biggest brands.”

Some of the key features of the Avo app for individual users include:

Online groceries and food – Shop groceries, liquor, healthcare and more from leading retailers with convenient, free home deliveries.

– Shop groceries, liquor, healthcare and more from leading retailers with convenient, free home deliveries. Professional home services – The app currently has over 20 000 verified service providers, from home repair to party supplies, with more being added.

– The app currently has over 20 000 verified service providers, from home repair to party supplies, with more being added. Digital home entertainment – Users can access a number of home entertainment options, including Showmax, Tidal and Deezer, as well as a range of gaming vouchers.

– Users can access a number of home entertainment options, including Showmax, Tidal and Deezer, as well as a range of gaming vouchers. Airtime, data and electricity – Users can easily top up and purchase airtime, data and electricity bundles.

– Users can easily top up and purchase airtime, data and electricity bundles. Avo points – The app has a built-in rewards system and users can earn 1% cash back in Avo Points on every purchase made on the platform.

– The app has a built-in rewards system and users can earn 1% cash back in Avo Points on every purchase made on the platform. Holiday bargains – Users can stretch their budgets further through Avo’s local travel package deals.

– Users can stretch their budgets further through Avo’s local travel package deals. Business listing – Businesses can list for free on the Avo Business app. This lets them reach more potential customers. They can communicate easily, and send quotations and receive payments safely in-app.

– Businesses can list for free on the Avo Business app. This lets them reach more potential customers. They can communicate easily, and send quotations and receive payments safely in-app. Lending – Users can get instant loans from R2 000 to help pay for goods when shopping on Avo. Users can also apply for personal, car and home loans.

