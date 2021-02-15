Safaricom to Throttle Home Fibre Plans

Safaricom’s home fibre plans are officially subject to a Fair Usage Policy; this could see users’ internet speeds slowed down.

In a statement, the telco says, “Safaricom Home Fibre plans are subject to a Fair Usage Policy with usage limits and throttle speeds as indicated in the table below. Upon reaching the Fair Usage limit for the package, the speeds will be throttled to 1Mbps for Bronze plans and 3Mbps for Silver, Gold, and Diamond plans for the remainder of the validity period of the subscription.”

Here’s a closer look at the Home Fibre Usage Policy:

Package Speeds (Mbps) Price Fair usage limit Speeds after FUP (Mbps) Bronze 8 2900 500 GB 1 Silver 20 4000 1000 GB 3 Gold 40 6000 1000 GB 3 Platinum 100 12000 1000 GB 3

Safaricom has appointed Michael Joseph (the telco’s former CEO) as new board chairman, he succeeds Nicholas Ng’ang’a who has retired. Joseph will take up this position effective 1 August 2020.

“Mr Ng’ang’a took up the leadership reins at a time when the government was starting the process of offering 25 per cent of its shares to the public through the Nairobi Securities Exchange in 2008. He has managed to grow shareholder value by 607 per cent since listing,” says Safaricom CEO, Peter Ndegwa.

“At the time of his appointment as chairman, Safaricom had slightly over six million customers, 1,000 employees and only eight Safaricom shops across the country. Mr Ng’ang’a retires from the telco that now serves over 35.6 million customers, across 50 shops and hundreds of service desks across the country, with a staff force of over 6,500 employees.”

Ndegwa continues, “[Joseph] is not a stranger to the Safaricom family… and joins with a mandate to improve customer sentiment, greater brand consideration and to bolster our digital transformation agenda. I look forward to working with [him] in his new role.”

Edited by Jenna Delport Follow Jenna Delport on Twitter