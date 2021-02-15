Commvault Appoints New Regional Director for Africa

Commvault has appointed Kate Mollett as its Regional Director for its newly expanded Africa organisation. She is expected to focus on Commvault’s partner network across the region while looking for new partnerships to realise the huge market opportunity in many African markets for SaaS-based solutions and utility pricing options.

With over 26 years of technology experience, Mollett joins Commvault from Veeam, where she filled the roles of Regional Manager for Sub Saharan Africa and more recently, Regional Manager for Africa.

With a rich experience in Enterprise leadership roles in other global, blue-chip companies including Dell EMC, Microsoft and Dimension Data, Mollett’s insight, market understanding and long term competitive analysis of Commvault offerings marks a new era for Commvault across the continent, based on new relationships, proven sales methodologies and diversity and inclusion priorities.

“I am delighted to join Commvault both because of the opportunity to meet personal and professional growth goals, but even more importantly because of the incredible proven track record of technology leadership combined with recent record-breaking business growth both locally and globally,” says Mollett.

“My objective is to take Commvault’s established leadership in the Enterprise sector to the ‘next-level’. The recent launch of Metallic, Commvault’s Backup-as-a-Service (BaaS) portfolio, is fully integrated into the Microsoft Azure platform, and the very close relationships we have locally and globally, means our future success will be completely synchronised with the expansion, availability and penetration of Azure services across Africa.”

Edited by Jenna Delport