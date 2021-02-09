IBM Joins Forces with AFRALTI to Launch a Digital Training Programme in Kenya

IBM has partnered with the African Advanced Level Telecommunications Institute (AFRALTI) to launch the Open P-TECH for Africa programme.

This programme is expected to provide 50,000 Kenyan youth aged 14 to 20 years with access to digital training about emerging tools and technologies designed to help them leapfrog to a better future.

Open P-TECH is a free digital learning platform for students (grades 9-14), parents, and educators that supports learners in developing both soft skills and hard skills (including education on cloud computing, artificial intelligence, blockchain, digital thinking and more) to prepare them for jobs of the future. Currently, it has more than 224,000 registered members in 137 countries and is available in nine languages.

AFRALTI will leverage their footprint and mobilise trainers, volunteers, teachers, and students to implement the program across Kenya. The facilitator-led training will be provided both in person, when possible, and through an online platform.

After completing a minimum of the 20 hours of AFRALTI-facilitated training optimised for the learning objectives, the learners will get certificates in addition to internationally recognised badges from the Open P-TECH platform.

The ICT Authority of Kenya is also a key stakeholder in the program which aims to empower more Kenyan youths in the area of ICT. Through the Presidential Digitalent Programme run by the Authority, 50 graduates from the program will facilitate the training, alongside AFRALTI facilitators, to other learners.

Edited by Jenna Delport