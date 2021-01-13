MTN Offers Free Data to Users for Downloading the COVID-19 Alert App

In an effort to rally South Africans to download and use the COVID-19 Alert app, MTN has zero-rated its use and will also give customers 1GB of free data for an hour after download as a reward for their efforts in fighting the pandemic.

The COVID Alert SA app, which was designed by Discovery for the National Department of Health, uses Bluetooth contact-tracing technology to let people know when they have been in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. It does this in a way that always preserves app user privacy and anonymity.

“One of the critical aspects of combatting COVID-19 is the ability to detect positive cases early and to isolate as many contacts as possible. The COVID Alert SA app gives every smartphone user in South Africa the chance to understand their exposure to the virus, so that we can all protect our families and our communities, and especially those people who are most at risk of severe disease,” explains MTN SA’s executive for Corporate Affairs, Jacqui O’Sullivan.





“For Bluetooth contact tracing to be effective, at least 10-15% of the population must download and use app in a given area. At 60% uptake, suppression of the virus can be achieved. This is why we have taken the steps to zero rate and even reward our customers whom have downloaded the app.”

Edited by Jenna Delport Follow Jenna Delport on Twitter