LG Joins Forces with Google to Support Stadia on Smart TVs

LG and Google have partnered to bring Stadia to the latest webOS smart TVs in 2021. After Stadia comes to Google TV, LG will be the first TV manufacturer to natively support Stadia gameplay via webOS.

Stadia on LG TVs will allow customers to instantly play hit Stadia games such as Cyberpunk 2077, NBA 2K21, Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla and Watch Dogs: Legion with just a Stadia controller and no additional hardware or game downloads required.

LG plans to have the new service launched within the second half of 2021 on LG Smart TVs as a downloadable app from the LG Content Store in countries where Stadia is available.

Stadia already offers more than 130 games with more being added regularly. Games can be purchased individually or gamers can claim a regular cadence of games to be played for free with a subscription to Stadia Pro, which includes exclusive discounts and up to 4K resolution.





Exhilarating gaming with immersive 5.1 channel surround sound and support for up to 4K HDR and 60 FPS makes the Stadia platform a compelling choice for anyone looking for a great gaming experience without the need for an expensive, dedicated gaming console.

“Supporting Stadia on LG TVs is our commitment to customers that gaming is an increasingly important feature expected by LG TV owners,” says Lee Sang-woo, senior vVP of corporate business strategy at LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company. “Stadia is changing how people access their favourite games and by providing webOS compatibility, we’re making an early commitment to the platform.”

