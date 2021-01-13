Lenovo Unveils the Yoga Slim 7i Pro Laptop with OLED Display

Lenovo has unveiled the 14-inch Yoga Slim 7i Pro laptop which now offers consumers a choice of an LCD or super-vibrant OLED display. The laptop features the latest 11th Gen Intel Core mobile processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics, or up to NVIDIA GeForce MX450 discrete graphics.

With an OLED panel produced by Samsung Display, the 14-inch Yoga Slim 7i Pro is available with an up to 2.8K (2880 x 1800) OLED display and offers 90Hz refresh rate to reduce lag and a taller 16:10 aspect ratio for more screen real estate.

It’s the first laptop from the Lenovo Yoga line to offer consumers such an immersive OLED display technology upgrade, making it fundamentally different than LCD. Chrominance attributes (called chroma) are amplified by up to 1.25 times the amount provided over LCD, resulting in higher colour frequency and saturation of black.

This smarter combination of display quality, thin laptop design, mobile processors, and (AI) artificial intelligence works together to create a premium laptop offering better image quality, plus a low response time and power consumption.





It has an impressively wide 100 percent DCI-P3 and 125 percent sRGB colour gamut for vivid colours, providing a more lifelike HDR experience that’s ideal for high-end video and photo editing; HDR also enhances the contrast between the brightest and darkest parts of an image. Plus, push the limits of picture quality even further with Dolby Vision.

Here’s a look at the Yoga Slim 7i Pro’s key specifications:

Spec Table Yoga Slim 7i Pro (OLED version) ­CPU + iGPU Up to Intel 11th Gen i7 + Intel Iris Xe dGPU Up to NVIDIA GeForce MX450 RAM Up to 16GB Display Size and Panel 14” OLED Refresh Rate 90Hz Color Space Up to 100% DCI-P3 125% sRGB Dolby Vision ✓ Storage Up to 1TB PCIe SSD Audio Harman speakers and Dolby AtmosÒ Webcam IR Camera (dual mics) Wi-Fi/Bluetooth Wi-Fi 6 / 5.0 Battery Capacity 61 WHr Colours Slate Grey Ports 2 x USB Type-C™ (Intel Thunderbolt 4, Power Delivery 3.0, DisplayPort™ 1.4, USB 4.0) 1 x USB-A (USB 3.2 Gen 1) 1 x Audio Combo Jack Dimensions W x D x H 12.3″ x 8.7″ x 0.7 (in) Weight Up to 3.2 lbs

Edited by Jenna Delport Follow Jenna Delport on Twitter