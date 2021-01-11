LG Launches its 2021 TV Lineup

LG has introduced its “most impressive and premium” TV lineup yet, featuring OLED, QNED Mini LED and NanoCell TVs.

The flagship TV lineup has been upgraded inside and out with technology and features such as a new OLED panel, a new advanced LCD panel structure that combines Quantum NanoCell color technology with mini LED backlighting for improved colour accuracy and greater contrast, and upgraded AI processor and a redesigned webOS.

LG’s latest intelligent processor, the α (Alpha) 9 Gen 4 AI, revamps the performance on the newest LG OLED TV models in the Z1, G1 and C1 series, LG QNED Mini LED TV models QNED99 and QNED95 and LG NanoCell TV models NANO99 and NANO95.

The processor leverages deep learning to enhance upscaling, making content of any quality look picture-perfect on the large, self-emissive displays. LG’s newest processor features AI Picture Pro, which recognizes onscreen objects such as faces and bodies and distinguishes between foregrounds and backgrounds, processing each object independently to make images more three-dimensional.





Moreover, the processor incorporates a new version of LG’s AI Sound Pro which boasts two major additions for 2021. Virtual 5.1.2 surround sound up-mixing delivers an incredibly immersive audio experience via the TV’s built-in speakers while Auto Volume Leveling ensures a consistent level of volume when switching between channels or streaming apps, a solution to a problem that has long annoyed TV viewers.

LG OLED TVs are also easy on the eyes, without compromising picture quality. In addition to the low blue light recognition from TÜV Rheinland and flicker-free certification from Underwriters Laboratories, LG’s OLED TVs employ the world’s first Eyesafe-certified TV panels that meet the low blue light emission requirement of Eyesafe, a U.S.-based health standards agency. In fact, tests have shown that LG OLED TVs emit approximately 50 percent less blue light than a similar-sized premium LCD TV panel.

Designed to pair perfectly with the new OLED TV models, LG’s latest soundbars are another demonstration of the company’s environmentally-conscious approach to manufacturing. The exterior of the soundbars are made from recycled materials while the packaging is designed to protect without the use of expanded polystyrene foam blocks.

“Our commitment to raising the industry bar and increasing value for consumers are both clearly evident in the 2021 LG OLED TV lineup,” says Park Hyoung-sei, president of the LG Home Entertainment Company.

“Featuring LG OLED evo, our most advanced panel technology yet, our newest OLED TVs are in a league of their own, delivering another level of viewing experience we feel confident in saying is second to none.”

