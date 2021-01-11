Acer Introduces Chromebook Spin 514

Acer officially unveiled its first Chromebook with new AMD Ryzen 3000 C-Series Mobile Processors and AMD Radeon graphics—the new Acer Chromebook Spin 514.

“The pairing of AMD Ryzen Mobile Processors with a durable design makes the new Acer Chromebook Spin 514 an excellent choice for users that need to get work done at home,” says James Lin, GM of Notebooks, IT Products Business at Acer.

“Users will be blown away by the new level of responsiveness and performance provided by the Acer Chromebook Spin 514 with AMD Ryzen Mobile Processors. Plus, the Ryzen 7 3700C Processor offers the best graphics available in an AMD-powered Chromebook, so our customers can take advantage of the growing range of apps and extensions to tackle even more challenging projects.”

The Chromebook Spin 514 includes state-of-the-art AMD Radeon Graphics for enhanced gameplay, streaming and content creation. Models with AMD Ryzen 7 3700C or Ryzen 5 3500C quad-core processors will come with powerful AMD Radeon Vega Mobile Graphics built-in.





The power-efficient AMD processor technology contributes to the Chromebook Spin 514’s thin-and-light design that delivers up to 10 hours of battery life and can be easily taken anywhere, just 1.55 kg (3.42 lbs) light and a mere 17.35 mm thin (0.68 inches).

In addition, the Chromebook Spin 514 comes with up to 16 GB DDR4 DRAM and up to 256 GB storage.

Its 14-inch Full HD touch IPS display is covered with Corning Gorilla Glass, so it resists scratches while providing smooth navigation. The vibrant visuals are rendered even more striking thanks to slim 6.1 mm (0.24 in) side bezels that give the device a 78% screen-to-body ratio.

Additionally, an optional backlit keyboard boosts productivity in a range of lighting conditions and features concave keycaps that are comfortable to use, resulting in an overall better typing experience.

The device features a convertible design that can be opened a full 360-degrees, enabling its touchscreen display to be used for collaboration, sharing, presenting or typing in a variety of spaces and environments. It is available in three colours: Pure Silver, Steel Gray and Mist Green.

The new Chromebook has two USB Type-C ports, both supporting USB 3.2 Gen 1 (up to 5 Gbps), DisplayPort over USB-C, and USB charging. It also features two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, one featuring power-off charging, and a MicroSD card reader.

App Support

The new Acer Chromebook Spin 514 and Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 514 both support apps via Google Play and web-based apps.

Price and Availability

The Acer Chromebook Spin 514 will be available starting at $479.99.

Edited by Jenna Delport Follow Jenna Delport on Twitter