Huawei is Recognised as One of South Africa’s Top Employers

Huawei has been recognised as one of the top employers in South Africa, receiving the annual Top Employers Certification Award for the fourth year in a row.

Huawei Sub Saharan Africa achieved Continental HQ Certification for 2021, after being certified a Top Employer in four or more countries, for two years in a row. In addition to South Africa, Huawei also received the prestigious award in Zambia, Kenya and Nigeria.

The Top Employer Institute is a global authority on excellence in people practices. Through the Top Employers Institute certification programme, participating companies are annually assessed, surveyed and accredited as leading employers in respect of their Human Resources practices.

“Winning the Top Employer Award is recognition of Huawei’s high standards and commitment to encouraging and empowering our employees to work with the highest commitment and passion. Huawei is committed creating opportunities for all so as to build a diverse workforce with a focus on professional development, health and safety, and employee well-being,” says Chen Yu, HR Director for Huawei Southern Africa Region.

With the digital era and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for upskilling has become a top priority for organisations. ICT skills have also become critical to national development, as well as, career opportunities for working professionals. Yu said that Huawei persistently focuses on growing the ICT skills of its people, to meet the needs of the future digital economy.

“Despite the challenging year we have experienced, Huawei has continued to demonstrate the power of putting their people first in the workplace,” says Top Employers Institute CEO, David Plink. “We are proud to share this year’s announcement and congratulate the organisations who have been certified in their respective countries through the Top Employers Institute programme.”

Edited by Jenna Delport Follow Jenna Delport on Twitter