Google Play Introduces Rewards Programme in South Africa

Google Play’s free rewards programme has just launched in South Africa. The programme allows users to earn points and redeem them for in-app purchases or credit.

According to Gadgets, the reward points can also be earned by “downloading free apps and games that are featured, alongside weekly points that can boost the earning rate of points for users on select games and movies”.

The Google Play Points programme has four levels, ranging from Bronze to Platinum, that are dependant on how many points collected.

“More than 2 billion people in 190 countries use Google Play to discover blockbuster movies, apps that help you be more productive, and books that inspire imagination,” says Mariam Abdulahi, Director of Africa Platform Partnerships for Android and Google Play.

“To show our appreciation, Google created a rewards programme called Google Play Points that lets you earn points and rewards for the ways you already use Google Play. Over the past two years, millions of people have joined the programme in countries where it’s available. From this week, South Africans will be able to sign up too.”

Google revealed that it will be giving $150 million to promote vaccine education and making it easier to find locally relevant COVID-19 information. The company is also going to use its technology to improve vaccine distribution.

“The pandemic has taken a devastating toll on communities worldwide. While there is much uncertainty still ahead, the development of multiple safe vaccines in such a short time gives us reason for hope. Now the work begins to ensure that everyone can benefit from this triumph of scientific achievement, and quickly,” says Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet.

To aid in the distribution, Google Cloud will help healthcare organizations, retail pharmacies, logistics companies, and public sector institutions make use of innovative technologies to speed up vaccine delivery.

“For example, logistics companies are using our AI to optimize trucking operations by adapting to traffic or inclement weather, and detect temperature fluctuations during transport.”

Once vaccines reach their destination, Google’s tools will help facilitate pre-screening, scheduling, and follow up.

Edited by Jenna Delport Follow Jenna Delport on Twitter