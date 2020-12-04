South Africans can Pay for Apple Services with Telkom

Telkom has revealed that its customers will now be able to pay for Apple content and services – like App Store apps, Apple Music, Apple TV+, movies on the Apple TV app, Apple Arcade, and iCloud storage – via carrier billing, directly from their mobile phone account.

The service will be available to all Telkom customers in South Africa for postpaid and prepaid mobile plans.

Using the service is simple. Telkom customers use a new or existing Apple ID and select “Mobile Phone” as their payment method in account settings on the App Store, in iCloud or within the Apple Music or Apple TV apps from their iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac or on iTunes from their PC.

The new payment option will be configured automatically and immediately allows for one-tap purchasing from any Apple product.





Telkom South Africa Introduces Digital Wallet

Telkom has officially launched a mobile payment solution called Telkom Pay Digital Wallet (or Telkom Pay).

The platform is expected to allow users to pay others and get paid themselves using their mobile phone through the WhatsApp messaging app; to anyone on their contacts list. It also serves as a cashless Point of Sale (POS) payment option for businesses.

“We are launching financial services solutions that cater to everyone and that are easy to access through one’s phone 24/7 at an affordable price for consumers and businesses. Our device insurance has been in the market for a number of years,” says Sibusiso Ngwenya, Managing Executive for Telkom Financial Services.

“This year we have successfully launched funeral cover and our foray into payments further deepens our strategic intent to play a significant role in providing solutions that meet the needs of our customers and contribute to economic inclusion in South Africa.”

