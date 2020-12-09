Lenovo Introduces ThinkPad X1 Fold to South Africa

Lenovo has launched the ThinkPad X1 Fold PC in South Africa. This device shifts from a compact and foldable form into a crisp 13.3-inch OLED display – weighing in at less than 1 kilogram.

Co-engineered with Intel, the X1 Fold features Always Connected PC, powered by Intel Core Processors with Intel Hybrid Technology. Users requiring additional speed and connectivity can also opt for a 5G-enabled version of the device.

For ease-of-use, the ThinkPad X1 Fold comes with unique mode-switching software, designed specifically for Windows 10. This technology enables the PC to seamlessly adapt to multiple use cases, depending on user preferences and their surrounding environment.

As an ultra-versatile device, the ThinkPad X1 Fold enables users to leverage two independent displays to optimize efficiency. Scenarios may include participating in a video call using the upper screen while taking notes or editing a presentation on the lower screen.





“Change-makers in South Africa have always been at the forefront of embracing new technologies to power their growth, which is why we are delighted to be launching this PC in the local market,” says Thibault Dousson, GM for Lenovo South Africa.

“The ThinkPad X1 Fold is unique in that it not only combines lightweight with durability, it also increases screen size to enhance productivity – all while being easy to slip into a small bag. We look forward to seeing how users in the country leverage this device to accelerate their own achievements and we are confident in the positive impact it will make.”

Pricing and Availability

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold is available for pre-order now and comes with a Bluetooth Mini Fold Keyboard and Active Pen, it will land in stores in early 2021. South African pricing will vary for the different configurations and specs that consumers opt for.

Edited by Jenna Delport Follow Jenna Delport on Twitter