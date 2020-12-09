MTN South Africa Launches New Voice and Data Deals

MTN South Africa has officially launched new voice and data Combo Bundles that include monthly, weekly and daily options. Here’s a closer look at the deals:

Monthly bundles range from 500MB + 30min for R49 (comprising 200MB Anytime, 200MB Night, 100MB Video and 30 all-Net minutes) to 90GB + 800min for only R999 (comprising 30GB Anytime, 30GB Night, 30GB Video and 800 all-Net minutes).

Weekly bundles range from 450MB + 30min for R25 (including 150MB Anytime, 150MB Night, 150MB Video and 15 all-Net minutes) to 15GB + 300min for only R229 (including 5GB Anytime, 5GB Night, 5GB Video, and 300 all-Net minutes).

Daily bundles range from 100MB + 8min for only R10 (comprising 50MB Anytime, 50MB Night and 8 all-Net minutes) to 3GB + 50mins for only R39 (comprising 1GB Anytime, 1GB Night, 1GB Video and 50 all-Net minutes).





For added value, MTN Combo Offer’s data, voice and video allocations will roll-over for one month if a new bundle is bought before expiry.

MTN Introduces eSIM Support for Apple and Samsung Devices

MTN has introduced its newly improved eSIM solution – capable of supporting a number of Apple and Samsung devices.

“The digital journey of MTN customers takes another leap forward with the addition of embedded SIM (eSIM) connections on selected smartphones this month and the inclusion of eSIM connections for selected Apple smartwatches from 15 December 2020,” reads a statement from MTN.

According to MyBroadband, this product is a “market-first in South Africa, as it allows people to store multiple profiles on a single device, effectively having two or more numbers, and switch between them at ease”.

“This is ideal for anyone who may require an additional number for travel or business. You can store multiple contract profiles on a single device, switching between them with ease to manage your lifestyle,” says Jacqui O’Sullivan, Executive for Corporate Affairs at MTN.

“The eSIM is not only built into smartphones, but also wearable devices at the point of manufacture. Customers are then able to sync their wearables to other mobile devices, sharing the same number and contract value, whereby they can send and receive messages, notifications and calls on their eSim wearable even when their mobile device isn’t within range”

