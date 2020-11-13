Ericsson Acquires 5G Solutions Company, Cradlepoint

Ericsson has completed its acquisition of Cradlepoint, a Wireless WAN Edge 4G and 5G solutions company. The investment is key to Ericsson’s ongoing strategy of capturing market share in the rapidly expanding 5G enterprise space.

Through Cradlepoint’s solutions, companies can connect sites, vehicles, mobile workforces, and IoT devices in a simple and secure way of using cellular technology. By leveraging the combined offering, Ericsson will be able to create valuable new revenue streams for its customers by supporting 5G-enabled services for enterprise and boost returns on investments in the network.

Cradlepoint will operate as a stand-alone subsidiary within Ericsson and continue to build on the current market momentum as 5G is speeding up digital transformation and increasing the need for advanced connectivity services for enterprises.

“I am very excited to welcome Cradlepoint to the Ericsson family. With Cradlepoint’s market-leading solutions, we are strengthening our enterprise offering and taking an important step to lead the next wave of enterprise network transformation,” says Asa Tamsons, Senior VP and Head of Business Area Technologies & New Businesses.





“Together, we will power solutions to the customer edge that help improve productivity and deliver real-time services, enabling us to drive faster adoption of 5G in enterprise segments. This is good news for our customers as it helps them to accelerate their returns on 5G investments.”

