Apple Launches macOS Big Sur

Apple has officially introduced macOS Big Sur – the latest version of its desktop operating system. According to the tech giant, Big Sur comes with a beautiful redesign and is packed with new enhancements for key apps including Safari, Messages, and Maps, as well as new privacy features.

Here’s a closer look at all of Big Sur’s new enhancements:

Refreshed Design

Apple has redesigned the Control Center that is expected to make navigation easier while putting more controls at users’ fingertips.





“The all-new Control Center gives users quick access to controls for Do Not Disturb, displays, keyboard brightness, and more, right from the menu bar. Users can see more relevant information at a glance in the updated Notification Center, including interactive notifications and redesigned widgets.”

Safari

This marks Apple’s biggest update to Safari since it launched in 2003 – with a boost in performance, efficiency, customization options and enhanced privacy features.

“Safari offers an even more personal experience while browsing the web, including a new customizable start page where users can add a personal background image, Reading List, iCloud Tabs, and more.”

“With built-in translation, Safari can detect and translate entire web pages from seven languages, and new Safari extensions are easily discoverable for download through the Mac App Store with categories including editorial spotlights and top charts.”

Messages

Apple has revealed that Messages on mac now offers new tools to help users manage their favourite group conversations and fun, engaging ways to express themselves.

“Users can pin conversations to the top of their Messages list for fast access, and search has been completely redesigned to help users quickly find links, photos, and matching terms. Messages for Mac also works seamlessly across iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch, so conversations stay in sync.”

Maps

Maps has been entirely redesigned and to bring new features for exploring the world on the Mac.

“Users can discover places to visit and things to do with Guides from brands they trust, as well as create custom guides of favourite restaurants, parks, and vacation ideas to share with friends and family.”

Edited by Jenna Delport Follow Jenna Delport on Twitter