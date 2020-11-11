Apple Introduces its New MacBooks, Mac Mini and M1 Chip

Apple took to the global stage to unveil its new MacBooks – the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro – Mac Mini and M1 Chip. Here’s a closer look at each of its new devices:

Apple M1 Chip

The tech giant showcased the first Arm-based Macs that run on Apple Silicon chips (the M1) instead of the Intel processors.

According to Gadgets Africa, the M1 is meant to be “the most powerful chip in any Apple computer. M1 is also engineered to offer the ultimate performance while also demanding as little power as possible. This would help Macs in preserving power and lasting for long on battery”.





MacBook Air

The new MacBook Air – which is the first of its kind to run the M1 Chip – is expected to be “three times faster than Windows best ultrabook” thanks to its macOS BigSur update and new chip.

The Air sports a 13.3-inch retina display, up to 16GB of memory and 2TB of storage. It also supports Thunderbolt, USB 4, Wi-Fi 6, and Touch ID.

MacBook Pro

Apple’s newest MacBook Pro – powered by the new M1 processor – comes with a 13.3-inch retina display, Touch ID and macOS Big Sur.

“Battery life has been upgraded lasting up to 17 hours on browsing and 20 hours on video playback. According to Apple, that’s 10 hours longer than before, and the longest battery life ever offered on a Mac”.

Mac Mini

Apple’s new mini desktop computer has a 3x faster CPU and 6x faster graphics, with up to 16GB of RAM and 2TB of solid-state storage (SSD). The machine is expected to support up to 6K of resolution with display port options including Thunderbolt and USB 4.

