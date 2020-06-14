Top 5 Most Trending Stories – Week in Review

As this week comes to a close we take a look at the stories that resonated most with our readers.

The world is slowly settling into the new normal, and companies are starting to change accordingly. Google launched COVID-19 travel restriction alerts, and Mukuru partners with World Remit to increase the scope of the remittance network in Zimbabwe.

Find out more about this week’s top articles:

5. Mastercard and Netcash Launch QR Code Billing Service for SMEs

Mastercard and Netcash have partnered to launch Quick Response (QR) code payments as part of its efforts to help Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) collect revenue more effectively.





Consumers can pay their bills by scanning the QR code with any Masterpass digital wallet, the Scan to Pay functionality in the Nedbank or FNB banking apps or with Zapper.

4. 1Life, Samsung and LifeQ Launch “Life Insurance Ecosystem”

1Life, Samsung South Africa and LifeQ have partnered to launch life insurance ecosystem, 1Life Pulse. This initiative is backed by wearables and app technology and enables consumers to grow their life insurance cover by “making better choices”.

All qualifying new 1Life policyholders that take out cover for R1 million or more, receive a Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2, chipped against their 1Life policy number.

3. 7 Must-Have South African Apps to Simplify Your Life

The world has grown significantly more stressful as of late, and useless apps clogging up space on your smartphone don’t help.

Here is a list of 7 South African tailored to destress and simplify your life. From an app to gauge what’s allowed during level 3 of the nationwide lockdown, to liquor delivery made easy.

2. Google Maps is Alerting Users About COVID-19 Travel Restrictions

Google is adding features on its maps service to alert users about COVID-19-related travel restrictions to help them plan their trips in a more informed way.

The new transit alerts have been rolled out in Argentina, France, India, the Netherlands, the US and the UK. New features also include details on COVID-19 checkpoints and restrictions on crossing national borders, starting with Canada, Mexico and the US.

1. Mukuru and WorldRemit Expand Network of Remittances into Zimbabwe

Mukuru, one of Africa’s largest remittance providers, has announced a partnership with global online money transfer service WorldRemit to facilitate money transfers to Zimbabwe from across the globe.

Recipients are now able to collect their WorldRemit remittance at any of Mukuru’s 120 orange booths and branches, which are located across the country in both rural and peri-urban areas.

