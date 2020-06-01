1Life, Samsung and LifeQ Launch “Life Insurance Ecosystem”

1Life, Samsung South Africa and LifeQ have partnered to launch life insurance ecosystem, 1Life Pulse. This initiative is backed by wearables and app technology and enables consumers to grow their life insurance cover by “making better choices”.

1Life Pulse acts as a lifestyle monitor and management system that tracks and guides heart, activity and sleep – monitoring overall wellbeing. Every time a consumer chooses to get a little extra sleep or go for a walk, for example, they’re likely to grow their life cover by up to R216 per day, or up to R6 560 per month, starting from day one.

Over two years, policyholders are able to grow their additional life cover by up to R200 000, as they grow their wellbeing.

All qualifying new 1Life policyholders that take out cover for R1 million or more, receive a Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2, chipped against their 1Life policy number. By simply downloading and activating the VeoSens App by Samsung and LifeQ, consumers can start growing their life insurance.





“We can’t all be athletes or go to the gym, especially now with social distancing – but we can all do the activities of ‘life’ well and this is what the 1Life Pulse product and ecosystem encourages,” says Laurence Hillman, CEO of 1Life.

“We want to help ordinary South Africans on a journey of positive change, helping them make better choices around their wellbeing and to be rewarded through real-time increases to their life insurance every month.”

“Our offering is underpinned by the fact that, as your life and wellbeing grows, so too does your cover. This is a new way of life cover, which we believe will be the way of life cover in the future,” concludes Hillman.

