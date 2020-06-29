Huawei’s Child-friendly MatePad T8 Now Available in South Africa

As many parents continue to keep their young ones at home, children are beginning to adapt to digital technologies at an exceedingly rapid rate. The days of colouring-in books have now been replaced by tablets and interactive face-to-face classes with teachers have morphed into engaging online lessons.

This change seems to be almost seamless for today’s technologically astute children, whose only impediment to truly embracing a digitally transformed way of learning and playing is a lack of the right tools. Today, tablets need to adhere to a variety of criteria in order to truly benefit today’s youth, as well as their families. Devices need to be durable, light, powerful, and of course – fun.

With this in mind, Huawei has launched the MatePad T8 – a feature-packed tablet that comes in a lightweight design. It has a massive screen-to-body ratio of over 80 per cent, making the most of the compact form factor to provide a large display area for kids and parents. Powered by an octa-core chipset and housing a large 5100 mAh battery, the MatePad T8 provides everything kids need for hours of uninterrupted entertainment and education.

MatePad T8 parental controls





One of the greatest demands when it comes to tablets has been for a feature that enables parents to track and limit their children’s usage time of a device, so as to prevent their young ones from indulging in copious, unbroken amounts of screen time. The Huawei MatePad T8 makes determining a crucial digital balance easy thanks to the built-in Kids Corner.

Kids Corner is a virtual playground that children can explore without adult supervision. The platform not only aims to create an exclusive learning and entertainment space for children but also ensures that parents can easily monitor their child’s tablet usage – without having to hover over them 24/7.

With the MatePad T8, users can simply open Parental Controls in Kids Corner to find the four control modules – eye protection, time management, app management, and content management. These features are designed to help children develop healthier, more sustainable technology habits. Settings can be easily modified to limit the number of times a day and for how long your child is allowed to use his or her tablet, as well as enable rest periods.

Screen time limits

Users can also establish what apps and media are accessible at different times, which can be used effectively to help ease children into a daily routine. To promote healthy device usage, the Kids Corner includes four eye protection modes – blue light filter, posture alerts, bumpy road alerts, and eBook – to provide a more comfortable user experience.

The HUAWEI MatePad T8 is priced at R2,999 and is available on Huawei’s online commerce store, Vodacom, MTN, Cellucity, Telkom, Incredible Connection, Makro and Game from 1 July.

Edited by Jenna Delport