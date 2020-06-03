4 Ways Webinars Can Shape the Future of Business

The COVID-19 pandemic forced millions of people around the world into lockdown and social distancing to help control the spread of the virus. This public health crisis is also driving businesses to implement remote working to ensure business continuity.

While adjusting to a new way of working, businesses are embracing technology and employees are learning new skills, as they look at digital tools and platforms to stay connected and productive.

Webinars are essential in today’s environment, as they put back the human connection and assist in enhancing collaboration that many people crave while working remotely.

“Marketers may be in crisis mode right now, but the benefits of webinars present a new tactical opportunity,” says Michael Gullan, Managing Director of G&G Digital. “All you need to do is move fast and get your webinar strategy in order to replace the revenue you were generating from areas that are no longer an option,” he adds.

Webinars have a myriad of performance-enhancing benefits that include the ability to engage with small to large groups, interact with the audience in real-time, record sessions, as well as reporting and analytic tools. Whether a virtual team building, onboarding of new employees, launching a new product or service, or a product demonstration, webinars are a powerful tool that can assist organisations strategically.

Here are four ways webinars add value:

1. Encourage open dialogue

Webinars allow for real-time questions from the audience, no matter where they are. Presenters can easily weave audience questions and comments into the presentation and provide real-time feedback. As webinars are live events, they are more conversational as presenters can ask the audience questions, encouraging engagement.

2. Position organisations as industry experts

Inviting experts to join in, organisations can expand their reach to other businesses and potential customers, as they position themselves as leaders in their industry.

3. Soft selling

By using webinars effectively, businesses can teach and sell their products or services at the same time, in a more organic way. And the registration process allows organisations to build a database, along with an opportunity to attract new customers.

4. Gaining insights

Although webinars are live events, they can be recorded to review and use in the future. These recordings offer opportunities to gain insights into attendees’ behaviour and inform future topics. And if used successfully, analysing questions asked during webinar sessions, can also help inform an organisation’s content strategy.

“With tradeshows, conferences, and events cancelled for just about everyone, the new coronavirus COVID-19, is forcing businesses everywhere to pivot many of their marketing plans and strategies overnight,” said Gullan.

Webinars are much more than a product launch or demonstration. They’re an excellent marketing tool that offers organisations an opportunity to convert attendees into customers, all while being cost-effective to deliver an essential marketing role. With an opportunity to expand the business and stay top of mind, webinars are the beginning of a new way to engage organisations and take your business to the next level.

