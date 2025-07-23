Acronis-Metrofile Cloud Partnership Strengthens Disaster Recovery Across Southern Africa

Acronis, a global specialist in cyber protection, has named Metrofile Cloud as its premier Disaster Recovery (DR) partner in Southern Africa.

This partnership leverages Acronis’ advanced technologies and Metrofile Cloud’s local expertise, delivering secure and adaptable disaster recovery solutions for businesses across the region.

Metrofile Cloud has long specialized in mitigating downtime and safeguarding data for its clients during instances such as technical failures, cyberattacks, and data-based disruptions. With the integration of Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud into its offerings, Metrofile Cloud can further simplify and strengthen disaster recovery processes, delivering reliable and adaptable solutions to businesses of all sizes, including the reseller community.

“This partnership ensures that small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in the region can now access the advanced cyber protection and disaster recovery expertise typically reserved for enterprise-level organizations, empowering them to safeguard their operations with confidence,” says Steve Porter, Managing Director of Metrofile Cloud.

He says that one key advantage of Metrofile Cloud lies in its local infrastructure, which ensures data residency and compliance with South African regulations. This capability, combined with transparent pricing models, offers reassurance to businesses concerned about cost unpredictability in disaster recovery services.

“Our partnership with Acronis marks a pivotal moment for data and cyber protection in Southern Africa,” adds Porter. “By combining Acronis’ cutting-edge technology with our local infrastructure and expertise, we’re empowering businesses of all sizes, especially our vital SMB sector, with accessible, robust, and compliant disaster recovery solutions. This collaboration is a testament to our shared commitment to building a more resilient digital future for the region.”

Speaking during the event, Porter highlighted the significance of the partnership in providing end-to-end solutions aimed at reducing downtime while enabling faster recovery. Attendees also participated in sessions led by Acronis experts discussing strategies for improving business continuity, navigating cyber threats, and leveraging emerging technologies to streamline operations.

The Acronis Partner Day served as a vital platform for IT leaders, resellers, and distributors to connect, gaining valuable insights into the evolving data protection landscape and exploring practical steps toward improving their offerings.

With shared goals to strengthen Southern Africa’s technology infrastructure, Porter says that he is excited to be delivering next-level disaster recovery solutions that address the increasingly dynamic challenges brought on by digital transformation.