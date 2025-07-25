Recover Lost Files Like a Pro: Hands-On Review of Stellar Data Recovery for macOS

Accidentally deleting an important file is something most Mac users have experienced. Whether it’s a critical work document, personal photo, or video file, the feeling of losing data can be overwhelming. That’s where Stellar Data Recovery for Mac steps in. In this review, I tested the full-featured Professional version to see how well it performs and whether it’s worth the price.

Pricing

The Professional version for Mac is priced at $89, although I was able to find a 10% discount on the official website. You can purchase a license here:

https://www.stellarinfo.com/disk-recovery/mac-data-recovery/buy-now.php

According to the website, the Professional version includes the following features:

Data Recovery

Recovers lost, deleted, and formatted data. Restore files from formatted hard drives.

Restore files from hard drives, USB drives, flash drives, and other removable media.

Preview and recover files while the scan is in progress using the new ‘Pause & Resume’ feature.

Recover fragmented MOV and MP4 video files saved on removable drives and memory cards.

Supports over 300 file types by default. You can also add more file types for recovery.

Recovers Apple Mail (sent and draft messages).

Performs deep scans to recover up to 100% of lost files.

Compatible with T2, M1, M2, and M3 chips without disabling SIP or installing KEXTs.

Recover data from deleted or lost volumes.

Recover data from unbootable or crashed Macs.

Create disk images for faster and safer file recovery.

Recover data from RAW or severely corrupted storage drives.

Optimize your Mac for speed with cleanup, duplicate finder, and scheduler features for smoother performance.

Considering the range of features, I believe the pricing is reasonable, especially given that it includes system optimization tools as well.

System Setup

For this review, I used a MacBook Air running macOS Big Sur with the following specs:

1.4 GHz Dual-Core Intel Core i5

4GB 1600 MHz DDR3 RAM

Installation

The installation process was straightforward. I downloaded the disk image from the Stellar website, opened it, and dragged the application into the Applications folder. Launching the app was as simple as double-clicking the icon.

If you’re planning to recover files from your Mac’s internal drive, you’ll need to grant Stellar Data Recovery full access. This can be done by going to System Preferences > Security & Privacy > Full Disk Access. Click the padlock in the lower-left corner, enter your admin password, and enable access for StellarDataRecovery.

In my case, since I was recovering files from an external drive, this step wasn’t necessary. It’s also worth noting that Stellar can recover data from encrypted drives, provided you have the password.

Test Files Used

For testing purposes, I created and deleted three files from an external drive:

A Microsoft Word document

A video file (MP4)

An image file (PNG)

Stellar Data Recovery also supports recovery of email files, audio files, and photos.





Using the Application

When I launched the application, I was greeted by a modern, clean interface. It’s very user-friendly and easy to navigate for both beginners and experienced users.

The home screen lets you choose the type of files you want to recover:

Documents

Emails

Videos

Audio

Photos

Recover Everything

You can select “Recover Everything” to scan for all file types or customize your selection. Once you’ve made your choices, click “Next” to proceed.





On the following screen, select the drive you want to scan for deleted files. In my case, I chose the external USB drive.

The scan took about five minutes to complete, though scan time can vary based on drive size. Once finished, I was taken to the recovery results screen. The interface includes three tabs on the left:

Classic List

File List

Deleted List

Navigating through the folders was easy, and clicking on any file showed a preview, which is a helpful feature to confirm what you’re recovering.





Recovery Results

As expected, the three test files I had deleted appeared in the Deleted List. I selected the files, clicked “Recover,” and was prompted to choose a destination folder. I selected my Downloads folder and let the process run.

Within minutes, all three files were successfully recovered, intact, and functional.

Bonus Feature: Speed Up Mac

One feature I didn’t expect, but found incredibly useful, was “Speed Up Mac.” It’s available directly from the app’s home screen.

My MacBook Air is a bit older, so I decided to give it a try. After clicking the large “Clean” button, the app scanned for junk files, system clutter, and unnecessary data. It cleaned everything up, and I noticed a slight but definite improvement in performance. This is a great add-on feature that makes the software even more useful.





Final Verdict: 9.5/10

Stellar Data Recovery for Mac is a highly capable, user-friendly tool for recovering deleted or lost files. The interface is intuitive, the recovery process is simple, and it supports a wide range of file types and devices. Whether you’re a beginner or an IT professional, this tool is easy to use and effective.

While the scanning speed could be improved, the software’s strengths—such as file preview, support for encrypted and unbootable drives, and extra optimization tools—make it well worth the price. If you need a reliable, all-in-one recovery solution for macOS, Stellar Data Recovery Professional is a solid choice.

Summary:

//By Abe Wakama