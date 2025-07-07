7 Free Ways to Fix iPhone Black Screen of Death (2025 Guide)

‘After updating to the new iOS 26 beta, my iPhone 14 is black screen of death, but I can hear notifications and vibration. Any ideas on how to fix the iPhone black screen of death?–iPhone 14 user share.

If your iPhone screen suddenly goes completely black and shuts off, but you can still hear sounds or feel vibrations, you’re likely experiencing the iPhone black screen of death. Here are 7 free ways to show you how to fix the iPhone’s Black screen of death that won’t open.

What Is the iPhone Black Screen of Death?

The “iPhone black screen of death” is a common issue where your iPhone’s screen stays completely black and unresponsive, even though the iOS system may still be running in the background. This iPhone Black screen issue is usually caused by software glitches, hardware malfunctions, or physical damage. Issues affect all iPhone models, including the iPhone 6/6s/7/8/11/12/13/14/15/16.

Why is My iPhone Screen Black?

Your iPhone screen is black but the Phone is on, it can be caused by software glitches, not hardware damage ect. Common iPhone black screen but on issue causes include:

1. Hardware Issues That Can Cause an iPhone Black Screen ：

Physical Damage: Dropping your iPhone or dipping it in water may damage the screen and circuits, or the connection between the display and the logic board. Battery Malfunctions: A completely drained or faulty battery will cause the iPhone screen black and won’t turn on. Display Component Failure: Issues with the LCD panel, backlight, or related display components can result in a black or unresponsive screen. Logic Board Issues: In less common cases, damage or failure of the logic board can cause the screen to remain black even when the device is powered.

2 . Software-Related Causes of iPhone Black Screen

System or App Crashes resulting in an unresponsive or black screen. Interrupted iOS Updates can leave the device stuck in a non-functional state, with the screen failing to turn on. Corrupted System Files can lead to display issues, including a completely black screen. Potential Malware Interference can disrupt system operations and affect screen functionality. Third-party app Conflicts may cause system instability or temporary display failures.

The good news? Most of these causes are software-related and can be fixed without replacing your iPhone or losing your data.

How to fix Black Screen on iPhone? Here is the full look!

Method Data Loss Difficulty Works for 1. Force Restart No Easy System crash, black screen 2. Charge for 30+ mins No Easy Battery drained 3. Tenorshare ReiBoot Standard Repair No Easy System errors, boot loops 4. Recovery Mode (Update) No Medium iOS corruption 5.iTunes/Finder Restore Yes Medium iOS corruption, software issues 6. DFU Mode Yes Advanced firmware issues 7. Apple support No Advanced Serious hardware issues

Way 1: Use a Professional iOS Repair Tool (Without Losing Data)-Tenorshare ReiBoot

Tenorshare ReiBoot is a professional iOS repair tool to fix the iPhone black screen of death without data loss, when your iPhone gets software interruption or other software problems.

Why Use Tenorshare ReiBoot?

Fixes over 150+ iOS issues, Repairs system issues like black screen, stuck on Apple logo, boot loop, recovery mode loops, etc.

Offers a “Standard Repair” mode that keeps all your data intact.

No need for technical skills or iTunes.

Compatible with iOS 12 – iOS 26 and all iPhone models.

How to fix iPhone Stuck on Black Screen After iOS 26 with Tenorshare ReiBoot?

Step 1: Open Tenorshare ReiBoot on your PC or Mac and connect your iPhone. On the main screen, click on “Start Repair

Step 2: The program will still detect your iPhone even if the screen is black and you can’t unlock it or tap trust. Now choose “Standard Repair” and click it.

Step 3: Click on “Start Standard Repair” to begin fixing your iPhone screen but on. When it’s done, your iPhone will exit black screen

Way 2: Force Restart Your iPhone

If your iPhone screen stop working and with the Apple logo, a force restart is the easiest and fastest fix. This won’t delete your data. It just helps the phone restart when the screen isn’t responding at all.

Steps to fix screen is black via Restart iPhone 8/X/XR/11/12/13/14/15/16 (incl. SE 2nd Gen):

Press and release Volume Up Press and release Volume Down Hold the Side button until the Apple logo appears.

iPhone 7 / 7 Plus Force Restart step:

Hold Volume Down + Side button together

iPhone 6s or earlier Force Restart step:

Hold Home + Power button until Apple logo appears

Note: If your iPhone won’t turn on and shows a low battery icon, let it charge for at least one hour before trying again.

Way 3: Charge Your iPhone for at Least 30 Minutes

Sometimes, your iPhone’s battery might be completely drained, showing no signs of life, even if you plug it in briefly. Connect your iPhone to a wall charger, and let it charge uninterrupted for at least 30 minutes. Try restarting it again after charging. If there’s still no response after that, move on to the next solution.

Note： If the battery is deeply discharged, it may take time before the screen lights up.

Way 4: Use Recovery Mode to Reinstall iOS

If a force restart doesn’t work, enter Recovery Mode and reinstall iOS without data loss. In iTunes/Finder, choose Update (not Restore) to get iPhone out of the black screen during an iOS system crash or an incomplete iOS update.

For iPhone 8 and newer (including iPhone SE 2nd Gen): Press and release Volume Up, then Volume Down, then hold the Power button until you see the recovery screen.

For iPhone 7/7 Plus: Hold both Volume Down and Power buttons until the recovery screen appears.

For iPhone 6s and older (including iPhone SE 1st Gen): Hold the Home and Power buttons together until you see the recovery screen.

Note: This method will reinstall iOS but keep your data intact.

Way 5：Restore iPhone via iTunes/Finder （All data will be lose)

You’ve already tried a force restart or repair tools like ReiBoot, but the screen is still remains black and doesn’t respond; you can try restoring it using iTunes or Finder. This method erases your device and installs a fresh copy of iOS, which can fix serious system errors. But the iTunes process will erase all data unless you have a backup.

Here’s how to restore your iPhone:

Step 1: Connect iPhone via USB to a Mac or PC.

Step 2: Put your iPhone in Recovery Mode， Open Finder (macOS Catalina+) or iTunes.

Step 3: If detected, click “Restore” in Finder or iTunes to erase the device and install the latest

Note： If you want to try fixing the black screen without losing data, use a standard repair mode in tools like Tenorshare ReiBoot before choosing full restore via iTunes.

Way 6. Fix iPhone Black Screen via DFU Mode (DFU will erase all data)

If your iphone will not come on at all and always keep black screen of death, DFU mode (Device Firmware Update) is the most advanced recovery option. It reloads both the firmware and iOS, offering a deeper reset than standard recovery mode.

DFU Mode Steps by iPhone Model–iPhone 8/ X/11/12/13/14/15/16:

Connect the iPhone to the computer with a USB cable.Quickly press and release Volume Up and Volume Down. Hold the Side button until the screen goes black. Release the Side button, but keep holding Volume Down for about 5–10 seconds; If the screen stays black and iTunes/Finder detects a device in “recovery mode,” you’re in DFU.

For iPhone 7 / 7 Plus, enter DFU mode:

Connect to the computer. Hold both Volume Down + Side buttons for 8 seconds. Release the Side button but keep holding Volume Down. The screen should stay black, and your computer should detect the iPhone in DFU mode.

For iPhone 6s or earlier, enter DFU mode:

Connect the iPhone to the computer. Hold Home + Power buttons for 8 seconds. Release the Power button, but keep holding Home. When iTunes/Finder detects the iPhone in recovery mode and the screen stays black, you’re in DFU.

Note: As an alternative, use Tenorshare ReiBoot’s Deep Repair to simulate DFU-level recovery without manual steps

Way 7: Consider Hardware Repair If Nothing Works

Suppose your iPhone is still stuck on a black screen after trying all software-based fixes—including force restart, charging, restoring via iTunes/Finder, or using repair tools like Tenorshare ReiBoot—it may be a hardware issue. In that case, you’re unfamiliar with iPhone hardware, so the best way is to bring it directly to a repair center for evaluation.

Tips to Prevent the Black Screen Issue on iPhone:

Keep your iPhone updated with the latest iOS version. Go to Settings > General > Software Update to keep regular updates.

Avoid installing unverified apps or jailbreaking your phone.

Don’t let your battery fall to 0% regularly. Try to recharge your iPhone before it drops below 10%.

Install a reliable iOS maintenance tool like Tenorshare ReiBoot to regularly scan and repair minor system issues before they become serious.

FQAS for iPhone Black Screen

Q: Why is my iPhone screen black, but the phone is on?

A: Your iPhone may appear to be on (you can hear notifications or feel vibrations), but the screen stays black due to software glitches, hardware malfunctions, or physical damage, which can cause the iPhone’s black screen of death, although it buzzes.

Q: Is Tenorshare ReiBoot safe to use?

A: Yes, it’s a well-established tool that’s widely used for iOS repair.

Q: Can I fix the black screen without iTunes?

A: Yes, tools like ReiBoot let you repair the system without iTunes or data loss.

Q: Will I lose data if I fix the black screen??

A: Not necessarily. A force restart or a standard system repair using ReiBoot won’t erase data. However, restoring via iTunes/Finder or entering DFU mode will erase everything unless you have a backup.

Conclusion

The iPhone screen goes black but your phone is still functioning,it can be alarming, but it’s often fixable, especially if it stems from a software glitch. Start with a force restart or recharge, and if needed, tools like Tenorshare ReiBoot offer a simple and safe way to repair system errors without losing data.

If the issue persists, professional hardware assistance may be necessary. Either way, you don’t have to panic—solutions are available.